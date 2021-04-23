Must watch KDramas starring Song Kang; Ft Love Alarm and Sweet Home

Happy Song Kang Day! We recommend 4 dramas of Song Kang that are a must-watch.

Happy Birthday, Song Kang! The charismatic and talented actor turns 27 years old today (28 years in Korean age). Song Kang was born in Suwon, South Korea and got his degree in Film Arts from Konkuk University. The actor marked his career with humble beginnings and with his sheer hard work and talent rose the ranks to global stardom. He is currently headlining the tvN drama Navillera.

Navillera is a drama about dreams and aspirations and celebrating the sweet little moments of life. Song Kang plays Chae Rok, a ballet prodigy, who is going through a slump brought on by his familial circumstances. His grandfather Deok Chul, played by veteran actor Park In Hwan has always held dear to him, the dream of soaring like a ballerino. However, owing to worldly pressures, he hasn't even able to reconsider the dream, let alone give it a shot. We take a look at 4 dramas, starring Song Kang that are a must-watch.

1. The Liar and his Lover

In his debut drama, Song Kang played a supporting yet impactful role. Song Kang played Baek Jin Woo who is So-rim's childhood friend. So-rim is portrayed by Red Velvet's Joy. He is also the guitarist of the band Mush & Co. He has a long-standing crush on So-rim.

2. When The Devil Calls Your Name

Song Kang plays Lucca Alexsevićh in this fantasy, melodrama and supernatural show, where a star composer obtains fame and fortune after selling his soul to the devil. But, now that his contract is expiring he tries to make a deal with the devil using his life as collateral. Lucca Alexsevićh is the star composer's rookie assistant. Song Kang proves his mettle once again in a brief but impressive performance.

3. Love Alarm

The drama that introduced us to Song Kang. The way fans' debated over season 2's ending (if you watched the season you know the debate!) Song Kang plays Hwang Sun Oh a handsome young man who grows up in a wealthy but neglected household. He woos Kim Jo Jo (Kim So Hyun) even though his friend Lee Hye Young already likes her. The drama is hugely loved by fans worldwide and marked the beginning of Song -Flix (Song Kang and Netflix).

4. Sweet Home

Song Kang plays Cha Hyun Soo is in this blockbuster horror drama. Cha Hyun Soo is a troubled high-school student who moves into 1410 in Green Home after his family passes away. He finds himself in the middle of an apocalypse where monsters are trying to wipe out humanity. He later gains the powers of the infected after merging with the beast inside him and becoming a superpowered being.

Once Again, Happy Birthday Song Kang! We hope to watch you in many more dramas in the future.

Where can you watch the dramas? You can watch the dramas on Netflix and streaming platforms like Dramacool.

