MUSTB's agency announces unexpected termination of contracts with members; fans raise disbandment concerns

MustM Entertainment has officially ended their exclusive contracts with K-pop group MUSTB. Today, November 8, MustM Entertainment issued a statement in Korean and English confirming the termination of all the members' contracts. Fans have expressed worries about the group disbanding after their departure from the agency.

MUSTB ends exclusive contracts with agency

Agency MustM Entertainment announced through MUSTB’s official social media accounts, in both Korean and English, that they had engaged in thorough discussions with the group. Following these discussions, they mutually agreed to terminate their contracts with the members of MUSTB. Each of the five members, Taegeon, Wooyeon, Doha, Soohyun, and Sihoo, made this decision together alongside MustM.

Read their official english statement here-

"Hello, this is MustM Entertainment.

Thank you very much to all the Muffins who have always supported and loved MUSTB.

We would like to make an official statement regarding the termination of the exclusive contract between MustM Entertainment and MUSTB members (Taegeon, Wooyeon, Doha, Soohyun, Sihoo).

After sufficient discussions and dialogue with the MUSTB members (Taegeon, Wooyeon, Doha, Soohyun, Sihoo), we have decided to end the contract with mutual consultation.

We would like to express our gratitude to the MUSTB members (Taegeon, Wooyeon, Doha, Soohyun, Sihoo), who debuted as MUSTB IN 2019 and did their best in their activities.

We will warmly support the MUSTB members (Taegeon, Wooyeon, Doha, Soohyun, Sihoo) on their new career path.

Please give a lot of support and encouragement for MUSTB members (Taegeon, Wooyeon, Doha, Soohyun, Sihoo).

Thank you."

More about MUSTB

MUSTB’s fans called Muffins are worried about the group's future post the contract termination news. The news has taken all fans by surprise since MUSTB was actively engaged in various activities. They had recently returned to Korea after their participation in KITE: K-Pop in the Emirates. Fans had not anticipated MUSTB's sudden contract termination news as a group with the agency, and many are hopeful that the members will remain together and possibly seek a new company if necessary.

MUSTB made their debut on January 21, 2019, with their first single, I Want U. On August 11, 2022, MUSTB was honored as an Ambassador for the United Nations Volunteers Korea. In celebration of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between South Korea and India, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, in collaboration with the Korean Cultural Centre India, organized a seminar on Korean culture. This event featured a K-Pop concert showcasing the group MUSTB and Indian singer Neeti Mohan on August 25, 2023. MUSTtB also performed their latest single, RUSH, alongside RRR's Naatu Naatu. RUSH is also the group's most recent comeback which is their 5th single album released on August 22 of this year.

