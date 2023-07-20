My Dearest: Ahn Eun Jin and Namgoong Min look at each other with affection in new poster for MBC drama

On July 20, MBC dropped a new teaser poster for the new Korean historical romance drama My Dearest starring Ahn Eun Jin and Namgoong Min while Lee Hak Joo and Lee Da In are also one of the main actors of the drama. The drama follows the heartbreaking love story of two couples who blossom in the relationship while a war breaks out in the background. It shows how a war can change people’s perspectives. The first episode will be out on August 4.

My Dearest starring Ahn Eun Jin, Namgoong Min, Lee Hak Joo and Lee Da In:

In the released teaser poster for the upcoming Korean historical romance drama, Lee Jang Hyun and Yu Gil Chae are sitting up close and personal in a green barley field. Lee Jang Hyun affectionately strokes Yu Gil Chae's face with one hand and pulls Yu Gil Chae's hand to his chest with the other hand, as though to tell her that his heart beats just for Yu Gil Chae. Her look is likewise fixed on him. As though Lee Jang Hyun's pulse was sent to Yu Gil Chae, an unexpected personal agitation becomes visible in her eyes. Most importantly, the expressiveness of the two actors Namgoong Min and Ahn Eun Jin draws appreciation. The two characters' passionate emotional changes, as well as feelings of nostalgia, sadness, and refreshing excitement, can be felt by the simple holding hands and eye contact.

My Dearest:

Viewers who realize that a colossal war called the Byeongja Horan will happen upon Lee Jang Hyun and Yu Gil Chae in the drama can't help but feel the fervor of the two individuals in the poster that makes it more lovely and more friendly. Moreover, they sit tight for the release of 'My Dearest' with the assumption that they will actually want to safeguard this wonderful love even amidst war. In the summer of 2023, the main romantic tale that will make you exuberantly pleased with stormy love, MBC's new Friday-Saturday show 'My Dearest' will be unveiled on August 4.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: The Killing Vote 1st teaser: Park Hae Jin, Park Sung Woong, Lim Ji Yeon get caught up in unexpected situation