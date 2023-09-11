My Dearest and cast members Namgoong Min, Ahn Eun Jin top buzzworthy K-drama, actor lists

K-drama My Dearest and its stars Namgoong Min and Ahn Eun Jin took over August 4th week's most buzzworthy K-dramas and Actors list. This week the sageuk romance drama which is all over the internet has completed airing part 1 of the series, leaving the fans asking for more. Many other Korean dramas as well as actors made it to the Top 10 of both lists, read below to find the rankings.

Buzzworthy K-dramas and Actors (August 4th week)

The MBC romance drama My Dearest dictated the first spot as the most buzzworthy drama, actors Namgoong and Ahn Eun Jin reigned the first two spots in the buzzworthy actors list respectively. Followed by tvN's action fantasy drama The Uncanny Counter 2: Counter Punch on the second spot starring Kim Sejeong, Jo Byung Kyu, Yeom Hye Ran, Kang Ki Young, Kim Hieora, Yoo In Soo, Yoo Jun Sang, and more. The mystery thriller drama My Lovely Liar was seen in the third spot, Hwang Minhyun and Kim So Hyun made it to number 7 and 9 respectively on the buzzworthy actors' list.

Although the K-dramas list only features broadcast dramas, Moving being an OTT series took five spots on the actors list with its cast. Jo In Sung, Ryu Seung Ryong, Han Hyo Joo, and Go Yoon Jung made it to the third, fourth, fifth, and sixth spots respectively while Lee Jung Ha took the eighth spot. The Uncanny Counter 2 star Jin Sung Kyu made it to the actors list on the tenth spot.

Top 10 buzzworthy K-dramas of August 4th week

My Dearest The Uncanny Counter 2: Counter Punch My Lovely Liar Behind Your Touch Destined with You New Recruit 2 The First Responders 2 The Real Has Come! The Killing Vote Arthdal Chronicles 2: The Sword of Aramun

Top 10 buzzworthy actors of August 4th week

Namgoong Min for My Dearest Ahn Eun Jin for My Dearest Jo In Sung for Moving Ryu Seung Ryong for Moving Han Hyo Joo for Moving Go Yoon Jung for Moving Hwang Minhyun for My Lovely Liar Lee Jung Ha for Moving Kim So Hyun for My Lovely Liar Jin Sun Kyu for The Uncanny Counter 2: Counter Punch

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: MBC’s My Dearest: Namgoong Min and Ahn Eun Jin share intense chemistry in first poster