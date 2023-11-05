My Dearest and Castaway Diva achieve highest ratings; Stong Girl Nam Soon maintains steady hold

My Dearest and Castaway Diva garnered their highest ratings ever this week. Strong Girl Nam Soon aired its second leg of the show and kept a steady holding on its ratings. This season has been treating us to some amazing K-dramas and it comes as no surprise that the competition is stiff. Here is a look at this week's K-drama viewership ratings.

My Dearest and Castaway Diva soar high

Namgoong Min and Ahn Eun Jin starrer My Dearest has been garnering a lot of love and attention from the audience and there is already talk about continuing the drama longer than it was previously intended. According to Nielson Korea, the historical romance achieved 11.4 percent ratings and took the number one spot in its time slot. Park Eun Bin's latest drama Castaway Diva also took the first spot with 5.6 percent average nationwide viewers. The third episode also showed a significant rise compared to its first episode.

Strong Girl Nam Soon, The Escape of the Seven and Live Your Own Life go steady

Strong Girl Nam Soon's second half of the show started siring this week. The spin-off of Strong Girl Nam Soon achieved 7.1 nationwide average viewership. Even before its premiere, the drama had attained a lot of attention as fans eagerly waited for its release and the reunion of Park Hyung Sik and Park Eun Bin.

The Escape of the Seven also maintained its ratings with 5.6 percent viewership ratings. The mystery thriller surely has everyone hooked with its interesting detective story. KBS's Live Your Own Life received the most viewership once more with 14.9 percent. The show has been maintaining its streak as the top-viewed drama. The inspirational drama is a motivation for all and features Uee and Ha Joon.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: A Good Day to Be a Dog Ep 4 review: Park Gyu Young’s curse takes surprising turn, Cha Eun Woo fights his fears