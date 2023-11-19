My Dearest ends on its highest note with viewership ratings; Castaway Diva maintains position

My Dearest is a hit historical romance drama starring Namgoong Min and Ahn Eun Jin which received a lot of attention from the viewers. It aired its final episode on November 18 and achieved its highest viewership ratings ever. Rak Eun Bin, Chae Jong Hyeop and Cha Hak Yeon started with decent viewership but quickly saw a spike in the ratings.

My Dearest comes to an end with highest ratings

Namgoogmin and Ahn Eun Jin starrer My Dearest aired its first episode in August. The drama finally came to an end after airing its two parts. The drama gained mass popularity as part two even got extended for extra episodes. The last episode ran for 100 minutes and gained massive viewership. According to Nielsen Korea, the last episode saw average nationwide viewership ratings of 12.9 percent which is an all-time high for the show. The drama took the first spot in its time slot once more. It also became the most watched among the key demographic between 20 to 40.

The production team also mentioned that the shooting for the last episode went on till the early hours of November 18. The team all got together and made the extended version of the drama possible for the audience.

Castaway Diva and Strong Girl Namsoon's ratings

Castaway Diva once again took the top spot in its time slot with an average rating of 6.1 percent. The dama had started with an average nation wide rating of approximately 3 percent but quickly saw an increase in viewership. The drama starring Park Eun Bin revolves around the story of a girl whop got stranded on a deserted island for 15 years and was finally rescued. Though she has a tough time adjusting to the urban world, she is determined to fulfil her dreams of becoming a successful singer. She is also looking for her childhood friend who helped her escape her abusive father.

Strong Girl Nam Soon gained a nationwide average rating of 7.4 percent and also took the first spot in its time slot. The series is a spin-off of the hit drama Strong Woman Do Bong Soon.

