My Dearest fame Ahn Eun Jin in talks to join Bae Suzy and Kim Woo Bin's next with The Glory writer Kim Eun Sook

My Dearest broke its previous records in viewership as the show came to an end this November. Ahn Eun Jin and Namgoong Min took the lead roles in the historical romance. Ahn Eun Jin was reported to be in talks for joining Bae Suzy and Kim Woo Bin's upcoming romantic comedy-drama. The new project has been written by The Glory's screenwriter.

My Dearest Ahn Eun Jin is in talks to join Bae Suzy and Kim Woo Bin

My Dearest actor Ahn Eun Jin was reported to join Bae Suzy and Kim Woo Bin's upcoming drama on November 27. Her representatives later reported that she is positively reviewing the role but nothing has been final yet.

The romance comedy project has been penned by The Glory's writer Kim Eun Soo. She is also famous for writing hit dramas like Goblin, Secret Garden, Descendants of the Sun, Mr Sunshine, King: The Eternal Monarch, and many more.

The literal title of the upcoming project is Everything Will Come True. It is a fantasy romance comedy. Kim Woo Bin will be taking on the role of a spirit that comes out of a lamp. He is an emotional entity and his feelings fluctuate frequently. On the other hand, Bae Suzy will be playing Ga Young, a young woman without much emotion. She releases Kim Woo Bin's spirit from the lamp and is granted three wishes.

Kim Woo Bin and Bae Suzy took on the lead roles in the 2016 drama Uncontrollably Fond. It is a romantic drama that had the viewers in tears by the end due to its melancholic plot.

More about Ahn Eun Jin

Ahn Eun Jin made her debut in 2018 with the JTBC drama life. Following that, she featured in successful dramas like The Crowned Clown, Kingdom, Strangers from Hell, Diary of a Prosecutor, and more. The actor became a well-recognized figure due to her role as Chu Min Ha in the popular series Hospital Playlist. Her latest appearance was in the successful 2023 dramas Good Bad Mother and My Dearest.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: My Dearest starring Namgoong Min and Ahn Eun Jin takes home five wins at 2023 Grimae Awards