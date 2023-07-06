My Dearest: Is Namgoong Min, Ahn Eun Jin, Lee Hak Joo, Lee Da In sageuk drama set to release in two parts?

An official from MBC said that My Dearest is a 20-episode drama, and they began creation in view of doing it in two parts all along. Choosing the episode for immersive viewing in addition to the story of the drama has become a very important production factor as the drama's story is being formed. To introduce 'My Dearest' all the more appealingly to watchers in accordance with the changing behavior of consumption amongst viewers. It was chosen to display the 20 episodes in two parts, with 10 episodes in each part.

My Dearest:

Kim Sung Yong, who was in charge of directing, also stated that they expect to be able to tell the stories of people who suffered during the Qing invasion of Joseon and of lovers who appear to reach out to one another through the part system. Namgoong Min's portrayal of Lee Jang Hyun and Ahn Eun Jin's portrayal of Yu Gil Chae will serve as an additional vantage point for dividing the drama into parts 1 and 2. Specifically, section 1, where the existences of the male and female heroes change emphatically. While viewers wait for the second part, the final episode will leave them with a profound impression, demonstrating his confidence in the historical drama. Writer Hwang Jin Young, who was cherished by watchers through 'The Emperor's Daughter, Baek Sukhyang' and 'Rebel', and director Kim Sung Yong, who demonstrated his strong coordinating abilities through 'The Veil', worked together. The male and female leads, Namgoong Min and Ahn Eun Jin, were chosen.

About the drama:

'My Dearest' is a set of human experiences drama about the adoration for love and the essential feelings of individuals who come across each other through the Qing intrusion of Joseon. In the show, Lee Jang Hyun and Yu Gil Chae go gaga for one another amidst the climate of war. As displayed, the distance between the two in the recently released teaser poster is an art piece so far. In any case, the picture of two individuals taking a gander at one another is lamentably beautiful.

