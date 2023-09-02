My Dearest: Namgoong Min, Ahn Eun Jin scores double digit ratings ahead of Part 1 finale

In the latest episode of My Dearest, Nielsen Korea confirmed that the episode has reached 10.6 percent nationwide and 9.8 percent in the metropolitan area. It has also become the number one drama in Friday-Saturday dramas. The drama is set during the Joseon period during the Qing invasion. With the war as the background, there are many love stories that bloom. Lee Jang Hyun (Namgoong Min) seems like a sweet and cheerful man but in reality, he harbors a really sad secret. He meets Yoo Gil Chae (Ahn Eun Jin), a woman from a noble family and they fall in love.

Episode 9 shows Yoo Gil Chae who believed Lee Jang Hyun is dead, had to still feed her family. After living like a princess most of her life, she had to make extreme decisions to earn money. She was asked by someone to get married and she had said no because she still loved Lee Jang Hyun. The people around her asked her to move on from him but something in her heart was telling her not to move on. Lee Jang Hyun, on the other hand, finally returned and was able to track her down. As he thought he would have the best reunion, instead he saw her walk out in a bridal dress. His heart broke when he saw her and she was in shock. He angrily asked her to explain the situation but she was happy to see him and told him that she thought he was dead.

MBC recently said on September 1st that it has been affirmed that the tenth episode of My Dearest will be extended to an hour and a half. Due to the interest and love of the viewers, My Dearest recorded double-digit viewership ratings for two sequential episodes, solidly safeguarding the high position as the No.1. The production company intends to respond by confirming the 90-minute extension of the 10th episode, which is the concluding episode of Part 1. The last episode of part 1 will be released soon and the second part will be released in October.

