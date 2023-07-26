My Dearest: Namgoong Min and Ahn Eun Jin begin falling for each other in new teaser for new historical drama

The third teaser for upcoming Korean historical drama 'My Dearest' starts with the exhilarating first meeting between Lee Jang Hyun (Namgoong Min) and Yoo Gil Chae (Ahn Eun Jin), who fall in love like they were destined to. Seeing Yoo Gil Chae on a swing catches Lee Jang Hyun's attention immediately. Lee Jang Hyun shows interest in Yoo Gil Chae, and Yoo Gil Chae, seeing Lee Jang Hyun's interest, strongly inquires, "Did you fall for me?" Accordingly, Lee Jang Hyun communicated his feelings, expressing, "How about you spend some time with me?" The presence of the two individuals drawing nearer gradually while quarreling makes even the hearts of the watchers flutter.

My Dearest starring Namgoong Min, Ahn Eun Jin, Lee Hak Joo and Lee Da In:

Although the two people take a gander at love and have alternate points of view, it is suggested that they are seriously drawn to one another. The eyes of the two individuals who had been crossing each other met, and when their eyes met, a new smile showed up on their faces. As of now, Lee Jang Hyun discreetly expressed, "Come to me," and moved toward Yoo Gil Chae. Lee Jang Hyun's miserable eyes taking a gander at Yoo Gil Chae, Lee Jang Hyun's hand cautiously stroking Yoo Gil Chae's face, and her innocent appearance express as though she felt Lee Jang Hyun's feelings, firmly shutting her eyes in expectation. The third teaser of new K-drama 'My Dearest' closes with Lee Jang Hyun and Yoo Gil Chae moving toward one another.

Namgoong Min and Ahn Eun Jin in My Dearest:

The third teaser for My Dearest catches the first meet between Lee Jang Hyun and Yoo Gil Chae and the start of love in an exhilarating and new manner. Their adoration, which started in a sweet way, indicates to develop more misery as they face the difficulty of war. Now and again the watchers will be disappointed and in some cases one will stand up more firmly for their love. Most importantly, the romance between Namgoong Min and Ahn Eun Jin stands apart all through the teaser. The two actors in the third teaser were adorable to the point that we contemplated whether they were similar actors who showed shocking and troubled expressions before. Assumptions are high on how sensational and vivid the two actors, who show such a wide expressive power and romance, will depict the huge romantic tale of upcoming Korean historical romance drama 'My Dearest'.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: The Heirs’ Kim Woo Bin, D.P.’s Kim Sung Kyun confirmed as leads in new action comedy film Officer Black Belt