My Dearest: Namgoong Min and Ahn Eun Jin begin their new relationship in romantic poster for awaited drama

The romance poster for the upcoming Korean historical drama My Dearest was released on July 31. In the drama, the feelings of Lee Jang Hyun and Yoo Gil Chae, the male and female protagonists who fall in love like it has been destined that can't be stopped by a war, capture the attention of the audience. In the released romance poster, Lee Jang Hyun and Yoo Gil Chae are sitting eye to eye in a green barley field where the sun is going to set. Lee Jang Hyun is slowly getting closer to her and carefully touching her face. Lee Jang Hyun's eyes on Yoo Gil Chae are so deep that they appear to be filled with a variety of emotions. Simply seeing it causes the viewers to feel as though their hearts will stop.

My Dearest starring Namgoong Min, Ahn Eun Jin, Lee Hak Joo and Lee Da In:



Then again, Yoo Gil Chae shut her eyes as though she was invigorated. Yoo Gil Chae is a well-bred child from a decent family, and is an individual of clever and presumptuous appeal. Yoo Gil Chae is sincere and self-assured in front of her lover even in her teaser video, but she trembles when she gets close to him. It causes us to guess how serious Lee Jang Hyun's adoration for her is and the amount of Lee Jang Hyun's affection will shake her heart. Most importantly, the romantic chemistry between the two actors Namgoong Min and Ahn Eun Jin is amazing. Despite the fact that it caught the attention, it showed the sincere love of the characters. Here, the unique visuals of 'My Dearest', which captures lovely locations all around the country like a picture, is similar to the green barley field in the new poster.

About My Dearest:



In the second half of 2023, MBC's new Friday-Saturday show 'My Dearest' will be released for the first time at 9:50 PM KST on Friday, August 4. My Dearest is the upcoming Korean historical romance drama managing the affection for the couples and the imperativeness of individuals who went through the Manchu War. The meeting between Korea's best actors Namgoong Min (Lee Jang Hyun), who is perceived by others, and Ahn Eun Jin (Yoo Gil Chae), the most remarkable actor in 2023, is drawing in hot attention.

