My Dearest: Namgoong Min and Ahn Eun Jin go through a world of hurt in first teaser for new sageuk drama

The first teaser video for MBC’s My Dearest was released on July 6. The impact is created by the scale, story, and acting talent, and viewers are unable to stop watching for even a second. The first teaser opens with Namgoong Min's (Lee Jang Hyun) depressed eyes. After that, Ahn Eun Jin's flower-like character Yu Gil Chae crosses the screen.

Lee Jang Hyun and Yu Gil Chae, peer towards one another. On the other hand, it is implied that this peace will soon end and that a whirlwind of war will erupt. When Lee Jang Hyun says, "What they want most is for the king of Joseon to bow his head himself," projecting a powerful presence. Soon, the horrors of war fill the screen. Yu Gil Chae and Kyung Eun Ae (Lee Da In), who run through the snow, Nam Yeon Jun (Lee Hak Joo), who is bleeding and fighting the enemy frantically, and others, are among the survivors. After a long journey in a war zone where the future is uncertain, Lee Jang Hyun and Yu Gil Chae meet again. With just the eyes of the two overflowing with discouraging feelings, "I declare by the moonlight. This time, regardless of where you are, I will go to see you."

Admiration was shown for the first teaser video for My Dearest because it captured the massively devastatingly brutal weather of war. It also increased the level of immersion by illustrating the seemingly impossible love between the male and female protagonists, Lee Jang Hyun and Yu Gil Chae. It really caught the eyes, psyche and heart of forthcoming watchers well. Most importantly, Namgoong Min, one of Korea's best actors, demonstrated his impeccable acting abilities. Through the war scenes, Namgoong Min demonstrated his true capacity as an actor who shows the complexities of the character, and besides, showed the heaviness of the historical parts and his demeanor during the endearing scenes. In addition, Ahn Eun Jin drew the viewers' attention to herself with dramatic transformations between her flawless appearance prior to the war and her toughness following its outbreak. A profound impression was made by Lee Hak Joo's strong presence and Lee Da In's expanded expressiveness.

