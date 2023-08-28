My Dearest, Namgoong Min, and Ahn Eun Jin top Most Buzzworthy Drama and Actors Rankings

My Dearest once again seems to dominate the K-drama scene with its presence. The K-drama secures its #1 spot on the Most Buzzworthy Drama Rankings list. The ongoing K-drama is moving ahead with a strong presence over the internet. Not only the K-drama but their leads, Namgoong Min and Ahn Eun Jin, are also among the top most buzzworthy actors in the list, currently on the internet.

Top Most Buzzworthy Drama Rankings

MBC's My Dearest secures the #1 position on Good Data Corporation's weekly list of the TV Dramas that created the most buzz in the week. The list is determined by the company keeping in mind each week's rankings collected by analyzing data from news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media about the said dramas that are currently on-air or are yet to be aired soon. tvN's The Uncanny Counter 2: Counter Punch remained at #2 along with JTBC's Behind Your Smile at #3. While tvN's My Lovely Liar the #4 spot, ENA's Not Others was at #5. Meanwhile, SBS's The First Responders 2, and KBS2's The Real Has Come were placed at #6 and #7 respectively. The last positions were acquired by SBS's The Killing Vote, ENA's Longing For You, and KBS2's Elegant Empire at #8, #9 and #10 respectively.

Top most buzzworthy drama cast member rankings

Even the cast of My Dearest was not behind after giving the K-drama its top spot. Namgoong Min who plays the male lead in the show was at #1 in the most buzzworthy drama cast members list along with Ahn Eun Jin at #2. Unlike how the K-dramas ranking is determined based on them being aired on TV, actors' ranking also includes cast from the OTT shows. Following are the actors who made the most buzz on the internet, following the #3, #4 and #6 positions were Han Hyo Joo, Jo In Sung, and Go Yoon Jung respectively from Moving.

The female leads of Mask Girl, Nana, Lee Han Byeol, who made her acting debut in the drama and Go Hyun Jung were at #5, #10, and #7 respectively. My Lovely Liar's Hwang Min Hyun and Kim So Hyun were at #8 and #9.

