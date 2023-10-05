My Dearest: Namgoong Min and Ahn Eun Jin yearn for each other in new teaser of upcoming sequel

My Dearest, whose Part 1 ended with its highest viewership ratings to date, has released a new teaser for the forthcoming Part 2 starring Namgoong Min and Ahn Eun Jin. My Dearest is a historical romance drama by MBC. Set in the Joseon dynasty, My Dearest depicts the love story between a man who is not willing to enter a marriage and a woman who despite two failed marriages hopes to find love again.

The new teaser for My Dearest Part 2 is here

Namgoong Min plays the role of the male lead Lee Jang Hyun whereas Ahn Eun Jin plays the role of the female lead Yoo Gil Chae. In the newly released teaser, the story takes off from where it ended in Part 1. The ending of Part 1 witnessed Lee Jang Hyun (Namgoong Min) and Yoo Gil Chae (Ahn Eun Jin) parting ways leading to a heartbreaking farewell between the two. Yoo Gil Chae was supposed to elope with her lover Lee Jang Hyun but witnessing how her family needed her owing to her father's dementia changed her mind.

In the new teaser clip, both lovers are seen gazing at the night sky towards the moon, recalling memories of each other from the past. Namgoong Min reiterates the line, "It's strange. On days like this when the moon is so bright, I am always with you. I don't know where it went wrong." expressing the regret of letting go of Ahn Eun Jin. A new character named Gak Hwa played by Lee Chung Ah has been unveiled. She was shown as a mysterious lady wearing a blue mask in the first part. Gak Hwa from the Qing Dynasty is seen telling Jang Hyun, "I would rather see the man I want to be torn to death than lose him to another woman", conveying her dangerous affection. Part 2 of My Dearest will be aired on October 13 at 9:50 PM KST.

New character posters for My Dearest Part 2 released

MBC also released new character posters featuring Namgoong Min and Ahn Eun Jin. In the new character poster, Namgoog Min is seen looking regretful because of his past. The lines on the poster read, "I missed your smiling face". Whereas Ahn Eun Jin is seen deep into her thoughts with a scar on her forehead that was not there before. The text on the poster read, "It's not that I abandoned it. I just couldn't have it." Look forward to the airing of Part 2 on October 13.

