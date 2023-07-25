My Dearest: Namgoong Min looks regal despite injury in character poster for upcoming MBC drama

On July 24th, the character poster of Lee Jang Hyun (played by Namgoong Min), the male lead who leads 'My Dearest', is at long last unveiled and draws attention. In the distributed character poster, Lee Jang Hyun stands up straight while he got a facial injury in what has all the earmarks of being a war zone in obscurity. In his extreme expression that sparkles steadfastly even in the brutal front line, the viewers can feel his determined will.

Namgoong Min in MBC’s My Dearest:

Then, at that point, through the words, "Any place you are, I will meet you," one can think about why Lee Jang Hyun accumulates such a lot of will to reside, the response is 'love' and the recipient of this profound 'love' of Lee Jang Hyun will be the female lead of 'My Dearest' Yoo Gil Chae (played by Ahn Eun Jin). By subbing similar words in the poster as Lee Jang Hyun's cry in his heart, Lee Jang Hyun's eyes feel extraordinary as well as fondness and distress, and is communicated wonderfully. Most importantly, actor Namgoong Min's staggering presence and acting abilities take attention. Despite the fact that it captures the moment, the frantic sensations of Lee Jang Hyun, who perseveres through the battle for his dearest, is felt in waves through the posters and trailers. One can see the reason why Namgoong Min is one of the most outstanding actors in Korea and why he is a dependable actor. Moreover, it makes us inquisitive and anticipate what sort of acting Namgoong Min, such a solid actor, will show in 'My Dearest'.

My Dearest starring Namgoong Min, Ahn Eun Jin, Lee Hak Joo and Lee Da In:

In the second half of 2023, MBC's new Friday-Saturday show 'My Dearest' will be broadcasted at 9:50 PM KST on Friday, August 4 and the dramatization follows a mankind's set of experiences managing the love of individuals in relationship and the vitality of individuals who went through the Manchu War. The meeting between the actors who cause the watchers to believe in them and the creation group that make a wonderful show, have started dropping teasers for the anticipated work of art that connects the lineage of MBC's famous historical dramas.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: See You in My 19th Life Finale Takeaways: Shin Hye Sun's love for Ahn Bo Hyun tested; 1st life plot unveiled