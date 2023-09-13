My Dearest: Namkoong Min, Ahn Eun Jin starrer gets release date for second part with intriguing poster

My Dearest Part 2 will be released on October 13th, according to MBC on September 13th. Section 1 has finished its tenth episode with the viewership rating of 12.2%. Section 2 deals with the disturbances that Lee Jang Hyun (Namgoong Min) and Yoo Gil Chae (Ahn Eun Jin) alternate among Joseon and Qing Dynasty after the separation. The other characters to watch are Gu Won Moo (Ji Seung Hyun), Jang Chul (Moon Sung Geun), and Soyong Jo (So Yoo Jin), including Blue Masked Lady (Lee Chung Ah), who showed up in the final part of Section 1.

Namgoong Min and Ahn Eun Jin’s My Dearest:

Namgoong Min said that shooting Section 2 has been more enjoyable than Section 1, adding that he is hanging tight for a more gorgeous romantic tale. Ahn Eun Jin likewise said she is energized by the affection given by fans. In addition, she stated that in Part 2, she will return to the fans with a deeper and more intriguing story. The production group of My Dearest coordinates an exceptional two-section series. Part 1 will air on September 15 and 16 at 9:55 p.m. KST. It likewise uncovers the different scenes altered by the team. 'My Dearest Part 2,' Namgoong Min wrote on September 12 on his Instagram. He jokingly said "I... I purchased new clothes. The New 23FW style" and two photographs were posted. The released photographs show Namgoong Min on the set. Fans were informed by Namgoong Min's discussion of My Dearest that he is filming the sequel. Specifically, the articulation that Namgoong Min is expanding on the screen is bringing up questions about how the story will change with the new part.

About My Dearest:

In the meantime, Namgoong Min played the primary role of Lee Jang Hyun in the MBC Friday-Saturday historical show. My Dearest is a historical melodrama about people's relationships and the strength of those characters who were able to survive the Manchu war. The drama starred Namgoong Min and Ahn Eun Jin, who played Yoo Gil Chae. The first part showed how the common people and officials managed to survive during the war and even found the time to fall in love during such a trying time.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Ballerina: Jeon Jong Seo chases Kim Ji Hoon over revenge for Park Yoo Rim in new character stills