My Dearest Nemesis preview: Moon Ga Young dislikes Choi Hyun Wook's 'type', calls him 'delinquent wacko'

The latest teaser of My Dearest Nemesis shows Moon Ga Young's numerous reasons for disliking Choi Hyun Wook. The February 10 released stills and video clip of the drama showcases the opposite vibes of the two leads. Once online game partner Choi Hyun Wook is Moon Ga Young's boss now, and she can't help but wonder how a "delinquent wacko" like him can achieve the professional position.

My Dearest Nemesis' teaser includes chaotic encounters between Baek Su Jeong (Moon Ga Young) and Ban Ju Yeon (Choi Hyun Wook) in and outside their workplace. As Baek Su Jeong walks in on Ban Ju Yeon changing his shirt in his cabin, she is stunned to see his huge dragon tattoo. Ban Ju Yeon continues to be surprised by Baek Su Jeong as she discovers his various sides beyond his cold office persona.

She has mixed emotions on seeing him change from a blazer-suit to a leather jacket and enjoy himself to the fullest at a rock concert. Even though he tries hard to hide his otaku-side from others, Baek Su Jeong catches him red-handed and even teases him about it in the office from time to time.

From his appearance to his personality, he is her "most disliked type." His clothes, him wearing sunglasses at night, his craze of rock music– everything is a flick off for her. It is like a deja vu of her first meeting with him as a teenager. It was during the online gaming member's first offline meeting with each other. She appeared in a cute outfit while he exuded bad-boy vibes in his leather jacket.

However, later, she sets aside her initial impression of him and makes an effort to look at him with a fresh perspective. She remarks, “I think it’s invaluable to be able to passionately like something, so like it to your heart’s content.” Ban Ju Yeon replies, “It’s not bad to have just one person know my secret. In front of you, I will love to my heart’s content.”