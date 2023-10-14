My Dearest Part 2 premieres with No. 1 ratings; The Escape Of The Seven follows closely

Namgoong Min and Ahn Eun Jin's My Dearest Part 2 has debuted with impressive ratings, claiming the top spot. Following closely behind is The Escape Of The Seven, featuring Um Ki Joon, Lee Yoo Bi, and Hwang Jung Eun.

My Dearest tops ratings with The Escape of The Seven close behind

After a five-week hiatus, MBC's My Dearest made a strong comeback on October 13. The popular historical romance drama, featuring Namgoong Min and Ahn Eun Jin, returned with Part 2 and quickly reclaimed the top spot in its time slot. Nielsen Korea reported that the first episode of My Dearest Part 2 garnered an impressive average nationwide rating of 7.7 percent, solidifying its position as the most-watched show in its time slot across all channels.

Despite facing tough competition from My Dearest in the same time slot, SBS' The Escape of the Seven maintained its strength. The latest episode of the drama achieved an average nationwide rating of 6.8 percent, trailing My Dearest by just under a percentage point.

Story of My Dearest

My Dearest unfolds the tale of a man burdened by a dark secret, vowing to forgo marriage after a profound tragedy. His path intersects with that of a woman seeking love anew, despite a previous marriage. Amid the hardships of the Qing invasion, their hearts intertwine. Part 1 concluded on September 2, achieving its highest ratings at 12.2 percent and dominating buzzworthy drama and cast lists.

As Part 2 commences, the production team hints at an intriguing narrative where the stories of those taken to the Qing Dynasty intersect with the fates of Jang Hyun and Gil Chae, promising exciting developments. Characters introduced in the latter half of Part 1, including the mysterious woman in a blue mask (Lee Chung Ah) who left a noteworthy impression on the minds of viewers, Goo Won Moo (Ji Seung Hyun), Jang Chul (Moon Sung Geun), and Soyong Jo (So Yoo Jin), will contribute to dynamic relationships.

Namgoong Min builds anticipation, assuring that Part 2 surpasses its predecessor, teasing an even more captivating love story. Ahn Eun Jin echoes the sentiment, promising viewers an even more enthralling narrative. The show premiered Part 2 on October 13th at 9:40 PM KST.

