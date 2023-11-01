My Dearest starring Namgoong Min and Ahn Eun Jin aims for possible extension amid increased popularity

MBC announced a new update on the ongoing drama My Dearest. Namgoong Min and Ahn Eun Jin starrer is currently airing its second season. The ongoing K-drama has gained immense popularity in terms of viewership and plot.Due to the high audience demand to see more of the drama's storyline, the broadcasting company MBC has announced that they will extend the series My Dearest.

MBC explains why My Dearest may get extended

MBC announced that owing to My Dearest's popularity, they are positively considering an extension by adjusting the programming plan by slightly delaying the scheduled end date. They added that the decision was taken in the spirit of improvement since the sequel to My Dearest claimed the number one spot in the viewership ratings and became the most popular drama of 2023's second half. The lead actors, Namgoong Min, and Ahn Eun Jin also secured top positions on the actors' popularity list.

MBC shared that the story that was prepared with much effort will be able to unfold properly at its appropriate time. The second part of My Dearest sympathizes with the audience and the lead character's deepening bond, keeping them engaged throughout. The story is also being widely appreciated by the viewers and these were some of the factors that were put into consideration by MBC.

About My Dearest

My Dearest starring Namgoong Min and Ahn Eun Jin premiered on MBC TV on August 4, 2023. The Korean drama is inspired by the 1963 novel titled Gone with the Wind. The show is available to watch on Wavve and Viki app for streaming.

Currently, the series is divided into two parts. Part 1 aired from August 4 to September 2 and Part 2 started airing on October 13. Namgoong Min plays Lee Jang Hyun who is a nobleman unwilling to pledge his sincerity to anything.

Ahn Eun Jin plays Yoo Gil Chae, a daughter from a noble family. The two develop strong feelings towards each other while facing adversities. The story is set during the Qing invasion of Joseon.

