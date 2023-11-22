My Dearest starring Namgoong Min and Ahn Eun Jin takes home five wins at 2023 Grimae Awards

Nomgoong Min and Ahn Eun Jin’s drama My Dearest has earned five new accolades at the 2023 Grimae Awards. The Grimae Awards for 2023 took place on November 22. Initiated in 1993 by the Korean Directors of Photography Society (KDPS), these awards acknowledge film directors who have excelled in innovative cinematography within projects produced by each broadcasting company in the past year. Additionally, outstanding performances by actors, as voted by directors, are recognized.

Awards won by My Dearest

My Dearest won the grand prize (Daesang) for its remarkable performance and making its conclusion with a personal best rating of 12.9 percent. Namgoong Min won the Best Actor accolade for his role in the drama. While his counterpart Ahn Eun Jin secured the Best Actress award.

Additionally, the Directing Award was bestowed upon directors Kim Jung Yong, Cheon Soo Jin, and Lee Han Joon, while the Lighting Award went to director Kwon Min Goo.

Namgoong Min and Ahn Eun Jin’s winning speech

Namgoong Min expressed gratitude to the production team, stating, “It's been approximately 24 years since I started standing in front of the camera. With time, I truly understand the significance of the filming and lighting directors.” He further remarked, “The success of My Dearest is attributed to the directors,” emphasizing his deep respect and appreciation for the directors and staff.

Ahn Eun Jin receiving her awards said, “Before commencing the filming of My Dearest, it was a challenging project that raised many concerns for me. Nevertheless, once I stepped onto the set, everything fell into place. I relied on the directors and the entire on-set team throughout the filming process.” She also conveyed her appreciation for her co-star Namgoong Min.

Kudos to the cast and crew of Mu Dearest for this wonderful achievement.

