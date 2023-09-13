My Dearest stars Namgoong Min and Ahn Eun Jin in top drama actor brand reputation rankings: Full list

My Dearest stars Namgoong Min and Ahn Eun Jin grabbed the top spots for the actor brand reputation rankings. On September 13, the Korean Business Research Institute unveiled the rankings for the K-drama actors for September. Big data from 50 actors was collected from August 12 to September 12 based on media coverage, participation, interactions, and other factors. This was for the actors who featured in the dramas in this period.

Top 10 actors for brand reputation (September)

Namgoong Min and Ahn Eun Jin dictated the top spots of the actor brand reputation ranking list at number one and two respectively. The two amazing actors starred in the sageuk drama My Dearest. Namgoong Min received a 4,824,141 brand reputation index, while Ahn Eun Jin got a 3,872,504 brand reputation index. Actor Han Ji Min received a 2,484,684 brand reputation index for this month and took the third spot. Han Ji Min played the role of a woman with psychometric power in the Netflix drama Behind Your Touch.

The Uncanny Counter 2: Counter Punch star Yeom Hye Ran, and Kim Sejeong took spot number four and fifth. Yeom Hye Reom received a 2,184,741 brand reputation index and Kim Sejeong also got a 2,008,169 brand reputation index. The Glory fame Lim Ji Yeon who appeared in the drama Lies Hidden in My Garden ranked number six with a brand reputation index of 1,852,908. My Lovely actor Hwang Minhyun with 1,735,547 and his co-star Kim So Hyun with 1,666,773 ranked number 7 and 9 respectively. My Destined Star Rowoon and Behind Your Touch star Lee Min Ki.

