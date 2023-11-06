My Dearest, Strong Girl Nam Soon stand as top buzzworthy dramas; Bae Suzy of Doona! leads in actors list

For the third week in a row, the beloved historical romance drama My Dearest starring Namgoong Min and Ahn Eun Jin has maintained its position at the top of Good Data Corporation's weekly list of TV dramas that have generated the most buzz. Good Data Corporation compiles these rankings by gathering data from news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media discussions about dramas that are currently on air or scheduled to air in the near future.

Most buzzworthy K-dramas and their actors

MBC's My Dearest has once again secured its position as the K-drama generating the most buzz for the week. Notably, the series’ cast members have continued to maintain high rankings in the list of the most buzzworthy drama cast members, with Ahn Eun Jin and Namgoong Min holding the No. 2 and No. 3 positions, respectively.

JTBC's Strong Girl Nam Soon has maintained its spot at No. 2 on the buzzworthy drama list, and its leading actresses also retained strong positions on the list of most buzzworthy K-drama cast members, with Lee Yoo Mi at No. 5, Kim Jung Eun at No. 7, and Kim Hae Sook at No. 10.

In this week's rankings, tvN's Castaway Diva climbed to the No. 3 spot on the drama list, and the drama's leading star, Park Eun Bin, made her entry in the actor rankings at No. 6. Furthermore, tvN's Twinkling Watermelon secured the No. 4 position on the drama list, with the drama's stars Ryeoun and Choi Hyun Wook also making strides by reaching No. 8 and No. 9, respectively, on the actor list.

While the drama list comprises TV series airing on traditional broadcast television, the actor list has been expanded to include cast members from OTT platform (Over-The-Top) shows. In this updated list, Doona! star Suzy claimed the No. 1 spot this week, signifying her significant buzz and popularity. Additionally, her co-star Yang Se Jong made an impressive move up the rankings, securing the No. 4 position in this week's list of buzzworthy actors.

Top 10 most buzzworthy K-dramas of the week

MBC’s My Dearest Part 2 JTBC’s Strong Girl Nam Soon tvN’s Castaway Diva tvN’s Twinkling Watermelon SBS’ The Escape of the Seven ENA’s The Kidnapping Day KBS2’s The Elegant Empire MBC’s A Good Day to Be a Dog ENA’s Evilive KBS2’s Live Your Own Life

Top 10 most buzzworthy actors of the week

Bae Suzy of Doona! Ahn Eun Jin of My Dearest Part 2 Namgoong Min of My Dearest Part 2 Yang Se Jong of Doona! Lee Yoo Mi of Strong Girl Nam Soon Park Eun Bin of Castaway Diva Kim Jung Eun of Strong Girl Nam Soon Ryeoun of Twinkling Watermelon Choi Hyun Wook of Twinkling Watermelon Kim Hae Sook Strong Girl Nam Soon

