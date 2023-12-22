My Dearest, The Matchmakers, Our Blooming Youth and more: VOTE for best historical K-drama of 2023

Rowoon and Ch Yi Hyun's The Matchmakers to Namgoong Min and Ahn Eun Jin's My Dearest, the year 2023 has been amazing for period dramas. From romance to politics, there is nothing to not like in historical fiction. Not only does it transport us to a different time and era, but it is entertaining and based on some facts too.

Best 2023 historical drama

My Dearest

Namgoogmin and Ahn Eun Jin starrer My Dearest aired its first episode in August. The drama finally came to an end after airing its two parts. The drama gained mass popularity as part two even got extended for extra episodes. The last episode ran for 100 minutes and gained massive viewership. The historical piece is set in the 1600s when Korea was under the Qing Dynasty. It tells the story of a myterious man who starts appearing in society circles. Thoug he appears cheerful, he harbours a dark secret. When he crosses paths with Yoo Gil Chae, his life changes. Namgoong Min and Ahn Eun Jin take the lead role in My Dearest.

The Matchmakers

The Matchmakers stars Rowoon and Cho Yi Hyun. The romantic comedy tells the story of two widowers Shim Jung Woo and Jung Soon Deok who take charge of finding matches for Jeoson’s era unmarried people who are struggling to find the right partner as they were considered unmarriageable because of their older age. The two of them get involved to help people find their perfect match. The romantic comedy premieres on October 30.

Advertisement

The Story of Park's Contract Marriage

Based on a webcomic, the drama will tell the story of a 19th-century girl Park Yeon Woo whose husband dies on the night of their wedding. If that isn’t enough, she is kidnapped and dropped into a well by an unknown person. She wakes up in modern Seoul only to be saved by Kang Tae Ha (played by Baek In Hyuk) from the swimming pool. Kang Tae Ha is the successor of a big corporation and is a rational and logical person. Though he is uninterested in a relationship, he decides to get into a contract marriage to please his ill grandfather.

Moon in the Day

Kim Young Dae will be took on the role of Han Joon Oh, a popular celebrity who seems handsome and confident from the outside but is a deeply insecure person. One day, after a horrible day at work, he meets a road accident and is saved by a quick-on-her-feet firefighter, Kang Young Hwa, who is played by Pyo Ye Jin. When the actor wakes up after the accident, he is possessed by the spirit of Silla's nobleman, who was killed by his lover.