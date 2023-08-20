My Dearest vs The Uncanny Counter 2: Which K-drama recorded its highest ratings this week? Find out here

MBC’s My Dearest starring Namgoong Min and Ahn Eun Jin aired its latest sixth episode on August 19, 2023. The drama recorded the highest ratings of 8.8 percent in terms of viewership this week for the sixth episode. With this, My Dearest sets an all-new personal record for the show. Whereas, The Uncanny Counter 2 recorded an average rating of 3.8 percent marking the lowest ratings for the show so far.

My Dearest, a historical romance drama by MBC

My Dearest starring Namgoong Min as Lee Jang Hyun and Ahn Eun Jin as Yoo Gil Chae is a historical romance drama about a love story that blooms during the Joseon period when people went through many hardships during the Qing invasion. The main cast also includes Lee Hak Joo as Nam Yeon Joon, Lee Da In as Kyung Eun Ae, and Kim Yoon Woo as Ryang Eum. The first part of the ongoing show has a total of 10 episodes and it is aired every week on Friday and Saturday in South Korea. The second part of the show will be released in October

The Uncanny Counter 2 records its lowest rating

tvN’s The Uncanny Counter 2 an ongoing show recorded a drop in the viewership rating so far. The show recorded an average of 3.8 percent rating their lowest ever. The show is based on the Kakao Webtoon’s webtoon Amazing Rumor by Jang Yi. The main cast of the show includes Kim Sejeong, Jo Byung Kyu, Yoo Joon Sang, Yeom Hye Ran, Ahn Suk Hwan, and Yoo In Soo. The show airs every Saturday and Sunday. It is available to stream on Netflix. Whereas, SBS’s The First Responders showed a slight dip in the average rating recording 6.1 percent for its sixth episode.

Meanwhile, JTBC’s Behind Your Touch a new comedy thriller recorded a steady average rating of 5.5 percent for its third episode and The Real Has Come maintained its streak of being the most-watched program with a rating of 20.9 percent.

