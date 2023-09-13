My Dearest's Lee Jang Hyun, One Dollar Lawyer's Chun Ji Hoon, more; pick your favorite Namgoong Min character

Namgoong Min who is all over the internet for his acting in My Dearest as Lee Jang Hyun; We bring you an exciting poll so that you can vote for your favorite character played by him.

Written by Inaas Fatima Khan Published on Sep 13, 2023   |  08:50 PM IST  |  2.3K
Namgoong Min (Photo Credits: MBC Drama, SBS/Instagram)
Namgoong Min (Photo Credits: MBC Drama, SBS/Instagram)

Key Highlight

Namgoong Min as Lee Jang Hyun in My Dearest, Chun Ji Hoon in One Dollar Lawyer and more. It's time for you to choose your favorite character played by the actor. 

Namgoong Min's characters in K-drama

Namgoong Min is known for his exceptional acting and K-dramas with interesting plotlines. He currently appeared in the first part of the sageuk drama My Dearest as Lee Jang Hyun who doesn't open up to anyone but his life takes a new turn when he meets a woman. He played the role of Chun Ji Hoon, a lawyer who is known as a hero for his cost-effectiveness in One Dollar Lawyer in 2022. He appeared as the perfect role model for his peers as the NIS Agent Han Ji Yuk in The Veil. The actor is known for his characters like Baek Seung Soo in Hot Stove League, Dr. Na Yi Jae in Doctor Prisoner, and, Kim Sung Ryong in Good Manager. 

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Snapchat

ALSO READ: My Dearest: Namkoong Min, Ahn Eun Jin starrer gets release date for second part with intriguing poster

Advertisement
About The Author
Inaas Fatima Khan
Inaas Fatima Khan

Inaas Fatima Khan is a media graduate from the University of Mumbai. She is a Hallyu enthusiast from Korean music and Ko... Read more

Advertisement
Credits: MBC Drama, SBS/Instagram

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!