My Dearest's Lee Jang Hyun, One Dollar Lawyer's Chun Ji Hoon, more; pick your favorite Namgoong Min character

Namgoong Min as Lee Jang Hyun in My Dearest, Chun Ji Hoon in One Dollar Lawyer and more. It's time for you to choose your favorite character played by the actor.

Namgoong Min's characters in K-drama

Namgoong Min is known for his exceptional acting and K-dramas with interesting plotlines. He currently appeared in the first part of the sageuk drama My Dearest as Lee Jang Hyun who doesn't open up to anyone but his life takes a new turn when he meets a woman. He played the role of Chun Ji Hoon, a lawyer who is known as a hero for his cost-effectiveness in One Dollar Lawyer in 2022. He appeared as the perfect role model for his peers as the NIS Agent Han Ji Yuk in The Veil. The actor is known for his characters like Baek Seung Soo in Hot Stove League, Dr. Na Yi Jae in Doctor Prisoner, and, Kim Sung Ryong in Good Manager.

