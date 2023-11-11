My Dearest's Namgoong Min, Ahn Eun Jin, Lee Yoo Mi, more top November Drama Actor Brand Reputation Rankings

The Korea Business Research Institute released the list of Drama Actor Brand Reputation Rankings for November. The lead actors of K-dramas such as My Dearest, Strong Girl Nam Soon, A Good Day to Be a Dog, and more secured top positions in the rankings list. The analysis was done on data collected from 50 actors who appeared in various shows between October 7 to November 7. Compared to October, the data saw an increase of 46.89 percent.

Namgoong Min, Ahn Eun Jin, Lee Yoo Mi, and Cha Eun Woo are in the top 5 position

My Dearest's male lead Namgoong Min topped the list with a brand reputation index of 4,674,555. During keyword analysis, it was found that Ahn Eun Jin, ratings, and master of romance were some high-ranking phrases. The actor accumulated 89.59 percent positive reactions.

The second position was occupied by My Dearest's Ahn Eun Jin whose brand reputation index came out to be 3,546,950. She is currently playing the role of the female lead opposite Namgoong Min. Some of the high-ranking related terms were love, reunite, and charming.

Strong Girl Nam Soon's Lee Yoo Mi was in third place. She gained 3,425,074 in the brand reputation index owing to her soaring popularity as Kang Nam Soon in the K-drama. ASTRO member Cha Eun Woo was placed fourth with a brand reputation index of 2,743,745. He is currently seen in MBC's A Good Day to Be a Dog. Lastly, the fifth position had Castaway Diva's star Park Eun Bin who gathered 2,487,780 in the brand reputation index.

Top 30 drama actor Brand Reputation Rankings for November

Other K-drama actors who made it to the top 30 list excluding the above-mentioned actors are Lee Da In, Hwang Jung Eum, Lee Yoo Bi, Rowoon, Park Gyu Young, Ong Seong Wu, Byun Woo Seok, Uhm Ki Joon, Lee Joon, Yoon Kye Sang, Lim Ji Yeon, Lee Hyun Woo, Yoo Na, Kim So Hyun, Park Sung Woong, Kim Hyo Jin, Uee, Chae Jong Hyeop, Kim Young Kwang, Kim Yoon Woo, Lee Joon Gi, Park Hae Jin, Cho Yi Hyun, Shin Ha Kyun, and Lee Hak Joo.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Sweet Home 2 trailer OUT: Song Kang set on embracing human side amidst dark world