My Dearest’s Namgoong Min and Ahn Eun Jin, Destined With You’s Rowoon and more lead buzzworthy actor ranking

My Dearest, the riveting drama starring Ahn Eun Jin and Namgoong Min, has emerged as the reigning champion in the realm of buzzworthy dramas. The series has captured the imaginations of audiences thanks to its intriguing storyline and an ensemble cast known for their incredible acting.

My Dearest not only topped the list of most buzzworthy dramas, but its leads also returned their spots at the top of the list of most buzzworthy drama cast members, with Ahn Eun Jin and Namgoong Min ranking first and second, respectively.

Most buzzworthy K-drama and actor ranking

JTBC's Strong Girl Nam Soon ascended to the second spot in this week's drama ranking, and the lead actress, Lee Yoo Mi, secured fifth place in the actor ranking. Furthermore, Park Bo Young earned the tenth position on the actor list due to her recent cameo appearance in the drama. In its concluding week of broadcasting, JTBC's Destined with You maintained its strong presence at the third position in the drama chart. Additionally, the show's stars, including Rowoon, Jo Bo Ah, and Girl's Day's Yura, secured third, fourth, and eighth positions on the actor list.

MBC's new fantasy romance, A Good Day to Be a Dog, surged to fourth place in the drama rankings, and the renowned ASTRO member Cha Eun Woo made his entry into the actor list at the sixth position. While tvN's Twinkling Watermelon earned the fifth spot in the drama list, the lead actors, Choi Hyun Wook and Ryeoun, took seventh and ninth place on the actor list. Finally, SBS' The Escape of the Seven clinched the sixth spot in this week's drama chart.

Following are the top 10 most buzzworthy drama actors:

Ahn Eun Jin (My Dearest Part 2) Namgoong Min (My Dearest Part 2) Rowoon (Destined with You) Jo Bo Ah (Destined with You) Lee Yoo Mi (Strong Girl Nam Soon) Cha Eun Woo (A Good Day to Be a Dog) Choi Hyun Wook (Twinkling Watermelon) Yura (Destined with You) Ryeoun (Twinkling Watermelon) Park Bo Young (Strong Girl Nam Soon)

Meanwhile, the top 10 TV most buzzworthy dramas are as follows:

MBC’s My Dearest Part 2 JTBC’s Strong Girl Nam Soon JTBC’s Destined With You MBC’s A Good Day to Be a Dog tvN’s Twinkling Watermelon SBS’ The Escape of the Seven tvN’s Arthdal Chronicles 2: The Sword of Aramun ENA’s The Kidnapping Day ENA’s Evilive KBS2’s Live Your Own Life

