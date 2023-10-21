My Dearest’s scenes edited amid viewer criticism over Hangout With Yoo cast cameos

Namgoong Min and Ahn Eun Jin's My Dearest aired its second part on October 14. The first part of the show ended with acquiring the highest rating last month. On October 13, it came to light that a few episodes of My Dearest’s Part 2 will feature a special cameo appearance by the Hangout With Yoo cast. However, when episode 13 aired, there were no hints of any special appearances, and scenes seemed to be edited out. Netizens speculate the decision was made in response to viewer criticism.

K-drama My Dearest edits scenes featuring the cameos by Hangout With Yoo cast

On October 14, the cast members of Hangout With Yoo, including HaHa, Lee Yi Kyung, Park Jin Joo, Yoo Jae Suk, Lovelyz’s Mijoo, and Joo Woo Jae were reported to appear on the sets of My Dearest for a special shoot. Namgoong Min and Ahn Eun Jin even paid a personal visit to the shooting location. Post-completion, My Dearest debuted with episode 12 featuring the Hangout With Yoo cast. However, the scene starring Yoo Jae Suk and HaHa didn’t sit well with a segment of viewers, who ended up criticizing the whole plan of including a feature appearance in the show.

My Dearest’s episode 12 faces backlash

Episode 12 of My Dearest featured Yoo Jae Suk and HaHa getting into an argument, which soon took a hilarious mode. While many praised their acting citing how natural they are, a segment of fans got irked. Some viewers expressed their displeasure, claiming that the sequence shot by the cast members of Hangout With Yoo contrasted with the serious tone of My Dearest. The drama depicts the struggles faced by the Joseon people. The episode ended with a preview of the next episode, highlighting more cameos by the cast. However, when Episode 13 of the K-drama aired, there were no traces of the same. While MBC has not issued any statement or specifics about the edited scenes, some believe it is due to the backlash faced by the show.

My Dearest maintains top ratings with part 2

MBC's My Dearest resumed airing on October 13 after a brief hiatus of five weeks. The historical romance show set in the Joseon era, starring Namgoong Min and Ahn Eun made a comeback with Part 2. The series soon reclaimed its top spot on the rating chart just after its premiere. The tale revolves around a man, who hides a deep secret. Following a tragic event, he vows never to get married. His path crosses a woman who is searching for love, despite being married before. But, love was not an easy choice during the Qing invasion. On September 2, Part 1 came to a close with a 12.2 percent rating.

