My Demon and stars Song Kang, Kim Yoo Jung top most buzzworthy drama and actor rankings

My Demon SBS' ongoing drama maintains its position as the most buzzworthy drama of the week, with both the drama itself and its actors leading Good Data Corporation's weekly buzz rankings for TV dramas. The rankings are determined by collecting data from various sources like news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media. This recognition underscores the show's ongoing popularity and positive discussions across different platforms.

My Demon and stars top buzzworthy drama of the week

For the second consecutive week, My Demon maintains its top spot on Good Data Corporation's weekly list of the most buzzed-about TV dramas. The drama's success extends to its cast, with Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung securing the No. 1 and No. 2 positions, respectively, on this week's list of the most buzzworthy drama cast members.

Meanwhile, MBC's The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract continues to hold its ground at No. 2 on the drama list. The leads, Lee Se Young and Bae In Hyuk, also make their mark on the actor list, securing the No. 5 and No. 6 positions, respectively.

In the latest rankings, KBS 2TV’s Korea-Khitan War maintains its solid position at No. 3 on the drama list.JTBC’s Welcome to Samdalri continues to hold the No. 4 spot on the drama list. Simultaneously, the drama's leads, Shin Hye Sun and Ji Chang Wook, retain their individual positions at No. 7 and No. 8, respectively, on the actor list.

tvN’s Maestra: Strings of Truth climbs to No. 5 on the drama list, and the leading lady, Lee Young Ae, rises to No. 4 on the actor list. Concluding the rankings, KBS 2TV’s The Matchmakers maintains its strong presence at No. 6 on the drama list.

The top 10 TV dramas that created the most buzz this week are-

SBS’ My Demon MBC’s The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract KBS2’s Korea-Khitan War JTBC’s Welcome to Samdalri tvN’s Maestra: Strings of Truth KBS2’s The Matchmakers ENA’s Tell Me You Love Me ENA’s Moon in the Day KBS2’s Live Your Own Life MBC’s A Good Day to Be a Dog

Top 10 actors that generated the most buzz

The drama list focuses exclusively on series broadcast on traditional television channels, while the recently combined actor list now includes cast members from both broadcast and OTT shows.

Boyhood actors Im Siwan and Lee Si Woo secured positions at No. 4 and No. 10, respectively, on the list. Additionally, Death’s Game lead Seo In Guk entered the rankings at No. 9.

The top 10 drama actors generating the most buzz this week are as follows:

Song Kang of My Demon Kim Yoo Jung of My Demon Im Siwan of Boyhood Lee Young Ae of Maestra: Strings of Truth Lee Se Young of The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract Bae In Hyuk of The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract Shin Hye Sun of Welcome to Samdalri Ji Chang Wook of Welcome to Samdalri Seo In Guk of Death’s Game Lee Si Woo of Boyhood

