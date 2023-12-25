My Demon and stars Song Kang, Kim Yoo Jung top most buzzworthy drama and actor rankings
Fantasy romance drama My Demon and it's stars have dominated buzzworthy drama and actor rankings for this week. The Story Of Park's Marriage Contract closely follows.
My Demon is the most buzzworthy drama of the week
Stars Kim Yoo Jung and Song Kang top the actors list
My Demon SBS' ongoing drama maintains its position as the most buzzworthy drama of the week, with both the drama itself and its actors leading Good Data Corporation's weekly buzz rankings for TV dramas. The rankings are determined by collecting data from various sources like news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media. This recognition underscores the show's ongoing popularity and positive discussions across different platforms.
My Demon and stars top buzzworthy drama of the week
For the second consecutive week, My Demon maintains its top spot on Good Data Corporation's weekly list of the most buzzed-about TV dramas. The drama's success extends to its cast, with Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung securing the No. 1 and No. 2 positions, respectively, on this week's list of the most buzzworthy drama cast members.
Meanwhile, MBC's The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract continues to hold its ground at No. 2 on the drama list. The leads, Lee Se Young and Bae In Hyuk, also make their mark on the actor list, securing the No. 5 and No. 6 positions, respectively.
In the latest rankings, KBS 2TV’s Korea-Khitan War maintains its solid position at No. 3 on the drama list.JTBC’s Welcome to Samdalri continues to hold the No. 4 spot on the drama list. Simultaneously, the drama's leads, Shin Hye Sun and Ji Chang Wook, retain their individual positions at No. 7 and No. 8, respectively, on the actor list.
tvN’s Maestra: Strings of Truth climbs to No. 5 on the drama list, and the leading lady, Lee Young Ae, rises to No. 4 on the actor list. Concluding the rankings, KBS 2TV’s The Matchmakers maintains its strong presence at No. 6 on the drama list.
The top 10 TV dramas that created the most buzz this week are-
- SBS’ My Demon
- MBC’s The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract
- KBS2’s Korea-Khitan War
- JTBC’s Welcome to Samdalri
- tvN’s Maestra: Strings of Truth
- KBS2’s The Matchmakers
- ENA’s Tell Me You Love Me
- ENA’s Moon in the Day
- KBS2’s Live Your Own Life
- MBC’s A Good Day to Be a Dog
Top 10 actors that generated the most buzz
The drama list focuses exclusively on series broadcast on traditional television channels, while the recently combined actor list now includes cast members from both broadcast and OTT shows.
Boyhood actors Im Siwan and Lee Si Woo secured positions at No. 4 and No. 10, respectively, on the list. Additionally, Death’s Game lead Seo In Guk entered the rankings at No. 9.
The top 10 drama actors generating the most buzz this week are as follows:
- Song Kang of My Demon
- Kim Yoo Jung of My Demon
- Im Siwan of Boyhood
- Lee Young Ae of Maestra: Strings of Truth
- Lee Se Young of The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract
- Bae In Hyuk of The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract
- Shin Hye Sun of Welcome to Samdalri
- Ji Chang Wook of Welcome to Samdalri
- Seo In Guk of Death’s Game
- Lee Si Woo of Boyhood
