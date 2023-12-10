My Demon enjoys spike in viewership; The Story Of Parkâ€™s Marriage Contract sees all time high ratings

My Demon,Â The Story of Park's Marriage Contract, Korea-Khitan War are some of the ongoing South Korean dramas which air over the weekend. The Story of Park's Marriage ContractÂ saw an increase in the average viewership ratings as the show dominates during its time slot. Following closely behind isÂ Korea-Khitan War. Here is a look at this week's average viewership ratings.Â

My Demon receives slight increase in ratings

On December 9, Nielsen Korea revealed the average viewership ratings of the weekend dramas. Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung starrer My Demon received itsÂ highest ratings with the sixth episode, which garneredÂ a nationwide average of 4.7 percent viewership ratings. The Story of Park's Marriage Contract saw a rise in ratings by 2 percent and achieved a whopping 9.6 percent viewership ratings.Â

Korea-Khitan WarÂ also set a new record for itself as ie granered 8.9 percent viewership ratings.Â Maestra: Strings of Truth premiered this week with 4.2 percent ratings.Â

Ji CHang Wook and Shin Hye Sun's ongoing romance comedy Welcome to Samdalri maintained its ratings with 5.3 percent. Live Your Own Life topped the rankings withÂ an average nationwide rating of 16.7 percent.

Advertisement

More about My Demon,Â The Story of Park's Contract Marriage and Welcome to Samdalri

My Demon stars Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung andÂ tells the story of a cool-headed successor of a big company, Do Do Hee, and a cheeky demon Jung Koo Won who lives on by making deals with humans. The two get involved in a contract marriage as it will benefit their personal agendas.

Based on a webcomic,Â The Story Of Park's Marriage Contract is theÂ story of a 19th-century girl Park Yeon Woo whose husband dies on the night of their wedding. She is kidnapped and dropped into a well byÂ an unknown person and wakes up in modern Seoul only to be saved by Kang Tae HaÂ from the swimming pool.Â Lee Se Young andÂ Bae In Hyuk take the lead roles in the drama.Â

Welcome to Samdalri featuring Ji Chang Wook and Shin Hye Sun is a storyÂ of aÂ successful photographer, Jo Sam Dal,Â who has fallen from grace due to an incident. She returned to her hometown, a place she had always wanted to avoid. Here she reunites with her childhood friend, Jo Young Pil, who is a weather forecaster.Â

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on:Â Instagram ,Â YouTube ,Â Twitter ,Â Facebook , andÂ Snapchat

ALSO READ: Welcome to Samdalri OST teaser: Ji Chang Wook and Shin Hye Sun's cute chemistry to SEVENTEEN's DK's Short Hair