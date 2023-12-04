My Demon Ep 3-4 review: Song Kang, Kim Yoo Jung step closer; dark threats lurk behind

Premiere date: November 24, 2023

Cast: Kim Yoo Jung, Song Kang, Lee Sang Yi, Kim Hae Sook

Director: Kim Jang Han, Kwon Da Som

Writer: Choi Ah Il

Number of episodes: 16

Genre: Fantasy, romantic-comedy

Language: Korean

Where to watch: Netflix, SBS

My Demon episode 3 recap

In Episode 3 of My Demon, Do Do Hee (Kim Yoo Jung) makes a startling discovery about Jung Gu Won (Song Kang) – he's actually a demon. Following the accident, Do Hee attempts to convince Gu Won to become her bodyguard, but he adamantly refuses. However, his concern over his mysterious tattoo grows as Do Hee is threatened, especially in light of recent news about the demise of Mirae Group's finance head. Do Hee contacts Joo Cheon Seok (Kim Hae Sook) for guidance. Despite initial reluctance, Gu Won, prompted by the unsettling absence of his tattoo, ultimately agrees to take on the role of Do Hee's bodyguard.

After seeing Gu Won's dangerous deal with desperate humans, Do Hee confronts him, upset. Gu Won dismisses her, claiming he's just helping them out of misery. Reflecting on Do Hee's words later, he realizes she might be onto something. He meets up with Do Hee to officially become her bodyguard. While traveling together, Gu Won reveals his past—he used to be human and has been a demon for 200 years.

Advertisement

Joo Cheon Seok's sudden passing leaves Do Hee devastated. Gu Won, sensing her heartbreak, stays by her side to offer comfort, and they have a heartfelt conversation. As the police investigate, it is revealed that Cheon Seok's death resulted from a medical mix-up, turning her entire family into suspects.

In a surprising turn of events, it comes to light that Do Hee is named as the next heir in Cheon Seok's will, but with the condition of her marriage. Determined to uncover the truth behind Cheon Seok's death, Do Hee takes a bold step and proposes marriage to Gu Won.

My Demon episode 3 review

The episode started off at a leisurely pace, but soon gained momentum as various plot points unfolded simultaneously. Now, with both Do Do Hee and Gu Won's destinies intertwined, the anticipation builds for how their story will develop. Joo Cheon Seok's unexpected death serves as the catalyst for Do Do Hee's revenge plan, prompting her to take the bold step of initiating the long-awaited contract marriage between her and Jung Gu Won.

The on-screen chemistry between Do Hee and Gu Won is delightful to watch, evolving as they take gradual steps towards each other. Bound by circumstance, their narrative is gaining momentum, with the upcoming contractual marriage poised to lead them down a path where they inevitably fall for one another. The romance in this episode was heartwarming, showcasing their mutual support. Do Hee helps Gu Won understand the consequences of his deals on human lives, while Gu Won, in turn, softens up to Do Hee, offering his support after she loses her beloved adoptive grandmother.

With the entire Mirae group family under suspicion and Do Hee's life constantly in danger, especially as she gears up to assume the role of the chairman, the upcoming episodes promise to be engaging. The unfolding events will keep viewers on the edge of their seats as the story progresses, revealing who stands as a friend or foe for our leads.

My Demon episode 4 recap

Do Hee takes the bold step of proposing to Gu Won, leading to a humorous rejection from him. The entire Mirae group family is shaken up due to Cheon Seok's will. Seok Hoon, concerned for Do Hee, pays her a visit. She confides in him about suspicions regarding Cheon Seok's death. Do Hee blames herself for alerting Cheon Seok to the trouble she was facing and vows to uncover the culprit by assuming the role of chairwoman at Mirae group.

Advertisement

Do Hee later reads Cheon Seok’s letter, where Cheon Seok explains her decision and apologizes for leaving Do Hee to deal with the challenges alone. In the heartfelt letter, she encourages Do Hee to seek companionship and advises her to prioritize her own well-being, even if it means giving up.

Meanwhile, Gu Won begins recalling more about his human life as Yi Sun. He shares this memory with Bok Gyu, who expresses concern. Bok Gyu indicates that Gu Won might be turning human. Worried about aging, Gu Won decides to stay closer to Do Hee to recharge, while Bok Gyu takes on the task of learning more about Gu Won's past.

Later on, Do Do Hee makes an effort to track down the individual responsible for tampering with Cheon Seok's medication, which led to her heart attack. Gu Won proposes utilizing his powers to identify the culprit, but they encounter a setback as Gu Won's abilities rely on face recognition, and the assailant had worn a mask during the attack.

Undeterred, Gu Won and Do Do Hee persist in their investigation. However, Gu Won encounters a mafia gang that tries to harm him. As the situation intensifies, Do Hee arrives just in time to rescue him, saving the day.

My Demon episode 4 review

The episode proved to be both intriguing and exciting, striking a perfect balance of humor, mystery, and romance that captivates the audience's attention. Cheon Seok's statement, "The apple doesn't fall far from the tree," adds an extra layer of suspense, prompting viewers to speculate if Seok Min's eldest son, Do Kyung, might be involved, given his father's history of committing crimes.

The stakes are raised as viewers attempt to unravel the mysteries surrounding Cheon Seok's death, what she was hiding from Do Hee regarding her parents' demise, and whether the individuals responsible for Cheon Seok's murder and the attempted murder on Do Hee are somehow connected. The intricate web of plot twists keeps viewers hooked, eager to discover the truth behind the unfolding events.

Another intriguing aspect is the recurring presence of a mysterious woman who intermittently appears on screen, discussing the fates of Gu Won and Do Hee. Viewers are left wondering about her true identity and whether she has any connections to our main characters. Furthermore, the recent revelation of Gu Won remembering his human life sparks curiosity, and viewers are hopeful that upcoming episodes will delve deeper into this aspect of the narrative. The romantic chemistry, coupled with the playful banter between our leads, adds an enjoyable element to the storyline as we witness them gradually falling in love with each other.

Advertisement

My Demon overall week review

These two episodes maintained an excellent pace, propelling the storyline forward with engaging romantic twists. The enemies-to-lovers trope is notably well-executed, adding depth and excitement to the narrative. While the expectation was for Kim Hae Sook's character to have a more prolonged presence, her death became a catalyst for the promised series of events, intensifying the intrigue for viewers.

Song Kang's acting continued to stand out, particularly in his role as the beloved Demon Jung Gu Won. Caught in a struggle to regain his powers while gradually learning more about humans, thanks to Do Do Hee, Song Kang's portrayal captivated audiences, enriched by his character's quirky antics. Despite the somewhat overused trope of being connected through past lives, the subtle flashbacks of Gu Won's previous life raise multiple questions about Do Hee's potential involvement in those events.

Kim Yoo Jung delivered an outstanding performance portraying the complex character of Do Do Hee – cold on the outside but soft on the inside. Going through emotional turmoil after the loss of her only family, Joo Cheon Seok, it was heart-wrenching to witness the scars from her past, especially losing her parents and revisiting her memories with Cheon Seok. Now as the Mirae group heir, Do Do Hee's determination to uncover the truth adds depth to her character, making the upcoming episodes highly anticipated.

The wait grows for how Do Do Hee and Gu Won will come together, using their strengths to support each other in the coming weeks. Their collaboration promises to be a strong point as they navigate the challenges ahead and work towards unraveling the mysteries surrounding them.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: My Demon Ep 1-2 Review: Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung’s fantasy rom-com is cheeky, beautiful and all things right