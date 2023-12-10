My Demon Ep 5-6 Review: Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung’s wedding is dreamy, NewJeans and Winter’s OSTs add charm

Name: My Demon

Premiere date: November 24, 2023

Cast: Kim Yoo Jung, Song Kang, Lee Sang Yi, Kim Hae Sook

Director: Kim Jang Han, Kwon Da Som

Writer: Choi Ah Il

Number of episodes: 16

Genre: Fantasy, romantic-comedy

Language: Korean

Where to watch: Netflix, SBS

My Demon storyline

A 200-year-old demon, Jeong Gu Won played by Song Kang, finds pleasure in making deals with desperate humans. Mirae’s group’s chaebol heiress, Do Do Hee played by Kim Yoo Jung, was adopted after her parent’s accidental death and is stuck in the middle of an inheritance battle. Their lives are nowhere similar and yet their chance encounter leads them back to each other as the demon loses his power to her and she needs his skills to come out of her family drama unscathed. Together, they end up in a fake marriage and strike a deal that may or may not be the best thing to happen to them so far. Only time will tell as the visual pairing wows viewers.

Watch My Demon teaser

Episode 3 and 4 recap

Hating on humans as his hobby, Jeong Gu Won finds himself going back to the woman who turned his life upside down. After a lot of contemplation Do Do Hee decides to ask Jeong Gu Won to be her bodyguard, their bickering continues but he takes up the offer. Soon after Kim Hae Sook’s character of chairwoman Ju faces an untimely and suspicious death. As Do Do Hee decides to investigate further, she faces denial from the Ju family and decides to dig deeper. Things take a turn as she receives all company assets from chairwoman Ju, who announces one condition for her taking over the reins- her marriage. Do Do Hee proposes marriage to Jeong Gu Won and is surprisingly and very quickly turned down. This week’s episode resumes from here.

My Demon Highlights

With the rejection burning hot on their minds, Do Do Hee and Jeong Gu Won enter an awkward phase and their visuals can do only so much for the show. The mystery keeps building as a serial killer chases down Do Do Hee. The banter between the leads is fun and heart-fluttering for the most part as they display distinct personalities. However, the time is running out for Do Do Hee to take charge of the Mirae company while her hyena half-siblings try their best to bring her down.

Jo Hye Joo’s character of Jin Ga Yeong or Jin star, is that of a famed dancer obsessing over Jeong Gu Won, despite knowing his identity and the overall reaction to her presence has been hilarious as viewers call out her questionable actions. While the demon pays no heed to her traditional double-sword martial arts, she hunts for his attention and presents a jealous girlfriend angle.

There is an obvious romance brewing between Do Do Hee’s secretary Shin Da Jeong, played by Seo Jeong Yeon, and the director at Jeong Gu Won’s Sunwol Foundation Park Bok Gyu, played by Heo Jeong Do. It is these side characters that are giving the much-needed relief amidst never-ending flirting between the leads.

Kim Yoo Jung's Do Do Hee on the verge of death

After a near-death experience that has Do Do Hee hanging by a thread- quite literally- and Jeong Gu Won living by his name- Gu Won aka savior, the heiress is presented with two simultaneous marriage proposals and the one from Lee Sang Yi’s Ju Seok Hoon leaves a bad taste. His participation in the show is up for scrutiny at the moment, but we wish to give him some more time before reaching a conclusion.

Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung’s wedding

The beautiful couple finally walks down the aisle, but not without the exchange of a contract and a funny interruption by Jeong Gu Won to change the terms of his marriage. The scene is beautiful as expected with Kim Yoo Jung’s beauty shining through. The dynamic between Song Kang and Lee Sang Yi’s characters is the definite highlight. An awkward first night of being in the same house later, the two turn to hunt mode for the mastermind only to end up in a photo booth, premising a highly anticipated kiss scene.

NewJeans’ and aespa’s Winter’s soundtrack are teased during the episode, catching a lot of attention for the girls’ fabulous vocals.

