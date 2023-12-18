My Demon Ep 7-8 Review: Song Kang narrowly escapes death and Kim Yoo Jung’s affection for husband grows

Name: My Demon

Premiere date: November 24, 2023

Cast: Kim Yoo Jung, Song Kang, Lee Sang Yi, Kim Hae Sook

Director: Kim Jang Han, Kwon Da Som

Writer: Choi Ah Il

Number of episodes: 16

Genre: Fantasy, romantic-comedy

Language: Korean

Where to watch: Netflix, SBS

My Demon plot

Jeong Gu Won, played by Song Kang, and Do Do Hee, embodied by Kim Yoo Jung, get entangled in a fated encounter as the demon and human worlds collide. He loses his lifeline as his demon tattoo gets transferred to her. She gets stuck in an inheritance battle with her half-siblings after the death of Ju Cheon Seok, portrayed by Kim Hae Sook. In need of a bodyguard to protect her, while he requires to be near his tattoo to find ways to take it back, the two get married.

Watch My Demon teaser

My Demon Ep 5 and 6 recap

As the search for the culprit behind Ju Cheon Seok’s death deepens, so do the terrors of the possible faceless man. The power couple, with one rejected chaebol heir and one haughty demon, come to an understanding to wed in a beautiful ceremony highlighting both of their visuals. Soon, they return to the task at hand and seek the unrecognizable man behind their troubles, only to come up in a tight situation involving a metro photobooth and a suspicious man. Jeong Gu Won leans in for a kiss and the scene is set in romance gold.

Advertisement

My Demon Ep 7 and 8 review

The star couple, albeit stealing awkward glances at each other’s lips, saunter around the city in search of their pray. Up comes another blow at Do Do Hee’s reputation, trying to pull her down as a malicious YouTuber frames her as the mastermind behind her dear Ms. Ju’s death. The internet does its magic, and soon, she is under the brunt of much hate.

Song Kang’s character’s near-death experience

Jeong Gu Won and Do Do Hee find the man and pseudo-force him into admitting the truth, and while it was all fun and games for the man, the tide turns in their favor. It doesn’t last long as Jeong Gu Won is attacked while Do Do Hee is taken away by the police for the very crime that she’s trying to find the culprit behind. Their separation causes no possibility of the demon power being used, and while it makes the most sense, in true K-drama fashion, the two are united just when needed.

Kim Yoo Jung’s Do Do Hee’s sacrifice for her love

Jeong Gu Won is healed slowly as the married couple gets closer by the minute, and Do Do Hee tries to find a way out of the bloodshed. Jeong Gu Won starts becoming more human by the minute and is about to reach his mortal death by combusting as his “manual” is stolen. Do Do Hee realizes the stakes that lay ahead and fearing the death of another dear one- Jeong Gu Won- takes a tough step. She finally decides to step away from trying to keep the Mirae Group to herself as originally intended and gives up the inherited wealth. Realizing the demon’s importance in her life, she takes the right way, but is it really a good thing for her? Only time will tell.

Learning of her sacrifice, the two embrace, and there comes the most awaited scene of the two episodes, as a steamy kiss follows. Netizens have laden heaps of praise on the actors for their composure during the pouring shot while managing to look dripping hot. The indirect confession of love is sure to rake in more views and add direct romance to the show.

Advertisement

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: My Demon Ep 5-6 Review: Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung’s wedding is dreamy, NewJeans and Winter’s OSTs add charm