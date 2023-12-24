My Demon Ep 9-10 Review: Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung’s miraculous escape is displeasing ahead of one week break

Name: My Demon

Premiere date: November 24, 2023

Cast: Kim Yoo Jung, Song Kang, Lee Sang Yi, Kim Hae Sook

Director: Kim Jang Han, Kwon Da Som

Writer: Choi Ah Il

Number of episodes: 16

Genre: Fantasy, romantic-comedy

Language: Korean

Where to watch: Netflix, SBS

My Demon storyline

Jeong Gu Won, played by Song Kang, is a 200-year-old demon living among humans and making tempting deals with them in some of their most desperate times for his own gains. He takes away their souls to solve their troubles for 10 years and moves on to someone else very easily. Do Do Hee, played by Kim Yoo Jung, is a chaebol heir, who wasn’t born with the silver spoon but got adopted into the Mirae Group’s family following the death of her parents and has built her own company which she leads until one day she is thrown into an inheritance battle. The two are haughty and good in their own worlds until one day they come across and fate ties them together by transferring his power to her. Soon, they settle on a contractual marriage but Cupid plays its games by making them fall for each other.

Watch My Demon teaser

My Demon Ep 7-8 recap

Jeong Gu Won and Do Do Hee find themselves looking out for each other after one tragic and dangerous happening that almost killed the demon. The attempt is enough to make her want to give up on her hunt and make him want to let everything play out the way she originally intended. One steamy kiss under the sprinklers later, they are all lovey-dovey much to the delight of fans.

My Demon Ep 9-10 highlights

As Jeong Gu Won and Do Do Hee finally realise their feelings for each other, they try to make the most of their time by going out on dates and having fun as a couple. It’s all too soon and too cheesy, it does not sit well as the haters-to-lovers trope is not given enough time to settle. While the two characters never actually wanted bad for each other, their bickering was what kept the couple strong and seeing them actually agreeing on everything takes away the fun.

On the other hand, the characters of Jin Ga Young and Ju Seok Hoon, have both earned enough hate from the audiences by being suspected as the real villains and trying to fulfil their own little agendas, start to become more concerning as they take steps to stop the lead couple.

Song Kang learns the truth and Kim Yoo Jung wrestles for it

Coming face to face with “God”, Jeong Gu Won finds out that the only way to save himself is for Do Do Hee to die. Still in denial he spends the last night together with her happily and wishes to do the same next day until Jin Ga Young categorically ruins it. She spills the beans to Do Do Hee about spontaneous combustion awaiting the demon and asks her to give up her own life instead- a rather bold, unwelcoming, and stupid demand if you ask us. With one of their deaths as the only way to go back to their original lives, it remains to be seen how will the story play out for the two.

Song Kang saves Kim Yoo Jung

Planning on defying fate, the star couple spends the day doing their favorite things until its the time to jump back into the lake to recreate them exchanging powers and tattoos. Ju Seok Hoon (Lee Sang Yi) steps in once again but before he takes another step, it all turns to fire and miraculously Song Kang ends up getting over his phobia to save his love.

With 6 more episodes in the kitty, we wonder how this very climatic turn of events will be topped in the coming weeks. While the show has been good so far, the recent happenings present the possibility of a dragged and unsatisfactory end.

