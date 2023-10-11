My Demon: Kim Yoo Jung and Song Kang starrer will premiere on THIS date; know plot, where to watch and more

Fans are looking forward to the premiere of Kim Yoo Jung and Song Kang in their upcoming drama, My Demon. The confirmation on October 11 revealed that this highly-anticipated series, starring Song Kang of Nevertheless and Sweet Home fame alongside Kim Yoo Jung, known for her roles in Backstreet Rookie and Love in the Moonlight, is scheduled to premiere on November 24. Viewers can catch the drama on SBS every Friday and Saturday.

Kim Yoo Jung in My Demon

My Demon is set to enchant viewers with a fantasy rom-com narrative featuring the demon-like chaebol heiress, Do Do Hee (Kim Yoo Jung), and the demon, Jung Gu Won (Song Kang), who unexpectedly loses his powers. The storyline revolves around their contractual marriage.

Kim Yoo Jung takes on the role of Do Do Hee, the heiress to Mirae Group, characterized by a lack of trust in others. She unexpectedly falls in love with a demon. Having grown up as an outsider to Mirae Group, Do Do Hee developed a cold demeanor, harboring a cynical view of love. The plot takes an intriguing turn as she enters into a contract with the demon Jung Gu Won, leading to her transformation beyond imagination. With enemies surrounding her, viewers are left in suspense, wondering whether the demon will be her savior (given that Gu Won also means "savior" in Korea) or a force of destruction.

Kim Yoo Jung expressed her excitement about the project, emphasizing the charismatic character and engaging storyline that drew her in. She shared her enjoyment in filming, anticipating the opportunity to showcase a new facet of her acting that hasn't been seen before. Encouraging fans to join her in spending the end of 2023 with My Demon, she teased a captivating and heart-fluttering experience.

Song Kang in My Demon

In My Demon, Song Kang will undertake the role of the impeccably perfect and irresistibly charming demon, Jung Gu Won. Gu Won, having lived an eternal existence, struck perilous yet sweet deals with humans, holding their souls as collateral when their lives resembled hell. For 200 years, he maintained his regin, considering humans insignificant until he loses his powers due to a peculiar entanglement with the mysterious woman, Do Do Hee. Faced with the threat of vanishing, Gu Won is compelled to safeguard Do Do Hee, the one who deprived him of his abilities.

Song Kang expressed his joy at being part of My Demon, highlighting the collaborative effort to deliver a project that lives up to expectations. He invited fans to show keen interest and anticipation, emphasizing their dedication to creating a compelling narrative.

SBS's new Friday-Saturday drama, My Demon, is set to premiere on November 24 at 10 PM KST, and for global audiences, it will also be available on Netflix.

Advertisement

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: From Nevertheless to Navillera; Celebrate Song Kang's birthday by binge-watching these top 5 K-dramas