My Demon: Kim Yoo Jung finds herself awestruck by Song Kang’s beauty in new teaser ahead of premiere

My Demon, SBS' upcoming show, has released a new teaser offering a glimpse into its first episode before the premiere. This fantasy romantic comedy explores the contractual marriage between Do Do Hee (played by Kim Yoo Jung), a chaebol heiress with a distrustful nature resembling that of a demon, and Jung Gu Won (portrayed by Song Kang), a real demon who unexpectedly finds himself powerless.

New Teaser for My Demon

The latest preview of fantasy romance K-drama My Demon kicks off with Do Do Hee (Kim Yoo Jung) entering a restaurant, only to be halted by an employee who informs her that the entire venue has been reserved by a single customer.

Expressing irritation, Do Do Hee disdainfully mutters to herself, "Ugh, this is driving me insane. They even spilled the beans that it's my birthday today." Addressing the employee, she adds, "The customer is a guy and I’m that guest’s guest" displaying her apparent displeasure at what seems to be a set-up blind date.

She then slowly walks towards the said customer complaining about what a hassle it is and she wonders who it could be. Spotting the other customer with his face hidden by a newspaper, Do Do Hee comments, "Are people still into printed newspapers these days? We're not even on a plane. Is this some kind of image you're trying to create for yourself? Is this a concept"

The guy in front of her slowly puts down the paper as we see it’s the actual demon Jung Gu Won (Song Kang) looking at Do Do Hee as she continues to blabber on. Do Do Hee goes on, "Just so we're clear, my commitment is to my career. I have zero interest in men—" Her words are abruptly halted as she is awestruck by the man before her who folds his newspaper, unveiling the handsome face of Jung Gu Won, catching Do Do Hee off guard.

Watch the teaser here-

More about My Demon

The upcoming fantasy romance K-drama My Demon is set to premiere today on November 24 at 10 PM KST, 6:30 PM IST. The creators behind My Demon gave a glimpse, stating that In today's Episode 1, Do Do Hee and Gu Won will have a first encounter that is both sweet and spine-chilling. As Do Do Hee faces a dangerous situation, the charming and mysterious Gu Won will emerge, presenting her with a tempting offer.

