My Demon: Kim Yoo Jung shies away from Song Kang's gaze in intense poster shoot

My Demon featuring Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung is all set for its release on November 24. Fans are eagerly anticipating the on-screen union of the two and are looking forward to witnessing their captivating chemistry. The drama is highly anticipated not only for its star cast but also for its unique story. In the recent behind-the-scenes video released, the two actors showed off their chemistry during the poster shoot.

Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung look adorable together even off-screen

Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung were seen being cheeky and playful with each other during the shoot of the posters for My Demon. The behind-the-scenes video released on November 8 proved that the two look amazing together even when cameras are not rolling. When the director asked Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung to look at each other for a photograph, the Sweet Home actor looked at Kim Yoo Jung but she shied away and kept gazing forward. Song Kang asked her why she wasn't staring back to which she cutely replied that it was hard to tilt her head up towards him from where she was standing.

More about My Demon

The fantasy romantic comedy will be premiering on November 24 and will be premiering on SBS. Episodes will be released every Friday and Saturday. It will also be airing on Netflix. Hometown Cha Cha Cha actor Lee Sang Yi is also a part of the project and will be playing the role of CEO Joo Sang Hoon.

Kim Yoo Jung will be playing a chaebol heiress and Song Kang will be the demon who loses his power. Kim Yoo Jung's Do Do Hee doesn’t trust others very easily and yet falls in love with a demon. The girl who had locked her feelings up comes in contact with the demon Kim Yoo Jung, who is played by Song Kang, and the two get into a marriage contract. Both their lives intertwine, they start to change slowly and influence each other.

