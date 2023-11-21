My Demon: Kim Yoo Jung smiles as Song Kang praises her appearance and acting skills; watch VIDEO

My Demon is slated to start airing from November 24. The romantic comedy starring Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung is much awaited by fans as they eagerly wait to see the amazing chemistry between them. Describing their characters, Kim Yoo Jung revealed that she would be taking on the role of a workaholic who might seem strange to other people. Song Kang described his character as a person who had everything and was perfect but lost his powers.

Song remarks that Kim Yoo Jung's face tells the narrative

On November 21, SBS released a video featuring Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung in which the actors took on questions related to the upcoming romantic comedy. While answering the questions, Song Kang took the time to appreciate Kim Yoo Jung. He stated that when fans get to see the ending to the first part, they will be very surprised. He explained that in the ending, even though there are no dialogue, Kim Yoo Jung's face gives away the narrative. He further revealed that endings are quite beautiful as the backgrounds are very aesthetic.

As Song Kang acknowledged her talent and skills, the two looked at each other and exchanged a hearty smile. Throughout the the video Kim Yoo Jung and Song Kang exchanged glances and smiled together and fans couldn't get enough of their chemistry. Many fans commented that they seemed like a perfect couple. They share a palpable chemistry not just while they act but otherwise also.

More about My Demon

My Demon is a fantasy romantic comedy-drama which will be premiering on November 24. Episodes will be released every Friday and Saturday and fans can enjoy it on Netflix. Hometown Cha Cha Cha actor Lee Sang Yi is also a part of the project and will be playing the role of CEO Joo Sang Hoon.

Kim Yoo Jung will take on the role of a chaebol heiress and Song Kang will be the demon who loses his power. Do Do Hee doesn’t trust others so easily and yet falls in love with a demon. The girl who had locked her feelings up comes in contact with the demon, and the two get into a marriage contract. Both their lives intertwine, they start to change slowly and influence each other.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: My Demon new teaser OUT: Song Kang's sensual charm catches Kim Yoo Jung's attention