My Demon, Love In The Moonlight and more; pick your favorite drama starring Kim Yoo Jung

Kim Yoo Jung, the beloved South Korean actress was born in Seoul. She initially started as a child model and transitioned to acting at the age of 4, quickly becoming one of Korea's most recognized child actresses. Discovered at the age of 5 through her older sister's contest participation, she even won the Most Popular Award, despite not being an official contestant. The youngest of three siblings, Kim's older sister, Kim Yeon Jung, is also an actress.

During her time as a child actress, Kim Yoo Jung was affectionately known as "Korea's Little Sister." Later she also earned the nickname "Sageuk Fairy" for her roles in several well-received historical period dramas.

Kim Yoo Jung is currently winning hearts for her portrayal of a chaebol heiress named Do Do Hee who is caught up with a Demon (Song Kang) in the fantasy romance drama My Demon.

Kim Yoo Jung also took on a role in the film 20th Century Girl, captivating audiences with its poignant storyline and her endearing performance. In this movie she is co-starring with Byeon Woo Seok. The narrative revolves around a teenage girl who sets her sights on a boy for her lovesick best friend. However, complications arise when she herself falls in love, presenting her with the challenging choice between love and friendship. The talented actress is just 24-years old and has so many successful K-dramas to her name. Pick your favorite Kim Yoo Jung drama from the poll below

