My Demon new teaser OUT: Song Kang's sensual charm catches Kim Yoo Jung's attention

My Demon featuring Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung is all set for its release on November 24. Fans eagerly anticipate the two's on-screen union and look forward to witnessing their captivating chemistry. Describing their characters, Kim Yoo Jung revealed that she would be taking on the role of a workaholic who might seem strange to other people. Song Kang described his character as a person who had everything and was perfect but lost his powers.

My Demon teaser 3 breakdown

My Demon's teaser 3 opens with Kim Yoo Jung as Do Do Hee who walks up to the stage in all her glory wearing a black evening gown. She took on the role of a heiress of a big enterprise who established her own desert company which became the number one brand. She is a workaholic who is not interested in the opposite gender and love.

Song Kang who plays the dashing demon walks into Do Do Hee's life and her walls slowly start shattering. His flirtatious nature makes everyone around them suspect that they are dating. Though the confident businesswoman is anxious that others will take note and it might complicate her life, the demon states that he doesn't mind. The two exude sizzling chemistry that is sure to sweep the viewers off their feet.

More about My Demon

The fantasy romantic comedy will be premiering on November 24 and will be premiering on SBS. Episodes will be released every Friday and Saturday. It will also be airing on Netflix. Hometown Cha Cha Cha actor Lee Sang Yi is also a part of the project and will be playing the role of CEO Joo Sang Hoon.

Kim Yoo Jung will be playing a chaebol heiress and Song Kang will be the demon who loses his power. Kim Yoo Jung's Do Do Hee doesn’t trust others very easily and yet falls in love with a demon. The girl who had locked her feelings up comes in contact with the demon, and the two get into a marriage contract. Both their lives intertwine, they start to change slowly and influence each other.

