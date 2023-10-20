My Demon poster OUT: Kim Yoo Jung gets into staring contest with 'strange and suspicious' Song Kang

My Demon released its poster featuring the main leads Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung. The romantic comedy is all geared up for a November release. Fans are eagerly anticipating the on-screen reunion of the two, looking forward to witnessing their captivating chemistry. The drama is highly anticipated not only for its star cast but also for its unique story. Here is the breakdown of the poster.

My Demon starring Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung releases a poster

Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung will be appearing together in the upcoming romantic comedy My Demon. SBS released the official poster on October 20 which gave a glimpse of the chemistry between the two. Kim Yoo Jun is seen lying on the ground surrounded by white and pink flowers while Song Kang leans over her. He is holding her wrist with a cross marked on it. The two share an intense gaze and maintain steady eye contact.

The caption reads “More stranger and suspicious than anyone, my rescuer”. The actors lie close to each other and it seems like though Kim Yoo Jung knows that Song Kang is bad news, she can’t keep away from him. The poster of the fantasy romance is certainly heart-fluttering and goosebump-inducing.

Release date, cast and summary of My Demon

My Demon will be releasing on November 24 and fans are eagerly waiting for this exciting drama. The cast includes Kim Yoo Jung, Song Kang, Lee Sang Yi, Lee Yoon Ji, Kim Hae Sook and Jo Hye Joo. Kim Yoo Jung has impressed us with her previous works like Love in the Moonlight and BAckstreet Rookie. Song Kang is well known for his versatility as he has previously worked in horror thrillers like Sweet Home and romantic dramas like Nevertheless. Lee Sang Yi received a lot of love for his role in Hometown Cha Cha Cha.

My Demon tells the story of a cool-headed successor of a big company, Do Do Hee and a cheeky demon Jung Koo Won who lives on by making deals with humans. The two get involved in a contract marriage as it will benefit their personal agendas.

