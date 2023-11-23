My Demon: Release date, time, cast, plot, where to watch and other details

My Demon is a romantic comedy starring Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung which will be released in November. The drama boasts of a popular star cast and beautiful backgrounds. It is an unconventional story of a contract marriage between a demon and a successful businesswoman. Fans eagerly await to finally see the actors on screen as the main couple has been creating waves even before the drama's release.

My Demon release date

My Demon is scheduled to premiere on November 24.

When and where to watch?

My Demon will be airing on SBS every Friday and Saturday from 10 pm KST which is 6:30 pm IST. The drama will also be streaming on Netflix. My Demon will be taking over the time slot occupied by The Escape of the Seven.

Cast and Crew

My Demon has been directed by Kim Jang Han. He has previously worked on You Raise Me Up. Choi Ah Il has written the script for this project. She has previously written for the mega-hit romantic comedy Mr Queen.

Kim Yoo Jung, Song Kang, Lee Sang Yi, and Kim Hae Sook will be taking on the lead roles.

Kin Yoo Jung made her debut as a child actor in 2004 with the movie DMZ, bimujang jidae. As a child actor, she has appeared in multiple hit films and dramas, most notably Dong Yi and the Moon Embracing the Sun. Her first lead role in a drama was in Angry Mom which was released in 2015. She was already a well-known actor but her fame escalated with the popular historical gender-bender romance drama Love in the Moonlight in 2016 which also starred Park Bo Gum. Following this, she also appeared in successful dramas like Backstreet Rookie and Lovers of the Red Sky.

Song Kang made his debut on television in 2017 with the drama series The Liar and His Lover. He finally got his breakthrough role in 2019 with Love Alarm alongside Kim So Hyun and Jung Ga Ram. Song Kang took the lead in super hit K-dramas like Sweet Home, Nevertheless, Forecasting Love and Weather, and more. He will also be appearing in Sweet Home 2 and Sweet Home 3.

Lee Sang Yi made his debut as a K-drama actor in 2017 with his role in Manhole. He has starred in various successful dramas like Prison Playbook, Suits, When the Camillias Blooms, Youth of May, and more. He rose to fame in 2021 as he took the role of the second main lead in the romantic comedy Hometown Cha Cha Cha. Since then, he has featured in Yumi's Cells, Crash Course in Romance, and Bloodhounds. He will also be appearing in the upcoming romantic comedy film Single in Seoul which also stars Lee Dong Wook and Im Soo Jung.

Veteran actor Kim Hae Sook first appeared in films in 1982. Since then, she has worked in various films and dramas and received multiple awards. Her romantic comedy-drama Strong Girl Nam Soon is currently airing and has been receiving high viewership ratings. She has also been a part of hit K-dramas like Start-Up, Hospital Playlist, Pinocchio, and many more. She will also be appearing in Park Seo Joon, Han So Hee, and Wi Ha Joon starrer historical horror Gyeongseong Creature.

Summary of My Demon

The romantic comedy revolves around Do Do Hee (Kim Yoo Jung) and Gu Won (Song Kang). Lee Sang Yi will be appearing as CEO Joo Seok Hoon. Do Do Hee is the heiress to one of the biggest business groups. Not only that, she herself is the founder and chairperson of the number 1 dessert company. She is a calm and composed person who can come off as cold to others. Gu Won is a demon who is considered to be perfect in every way. He is a trickster and likes to make deals with humans whom he looks down on. The two cross paths and due to an incident, Gu Won ends up losing his powers and the two become connected.

For the benefit of both, the two enter into a marriage contract. People around them are already suspicious that the two are dating. Gu Won has to protect Do Do Hee at all costs as all his powers are sucked into her wrist.

Kim Yoo Jung's Do Do Hee is a girl who doesn’t trust others easily and yet falls in love with a demon. She had locked her feelings up but as she comes in contact with the demon, both their lives intertwine, they start to change slowly and influence each other.

Other details

The SBS drama My Demon will air every Friday and Saturday and will include 16 episodes. Kim Yoo Jung describes that she would be taking on the role of a workaholic who might seem strange to other people. Song Kang revealed his character as someone who had everything and was perfect but lost his powers.

