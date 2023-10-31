My Demon: Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung channel enemies to lovers trope in contrasting couple photos for posters

My Demon is an upcoming fantasy-based rom-com by SBS. Its main cast includes actors Song Kang last seen in Forecasting Love and Weather and Kim Yoo Jung who was seen as the female lead in the film titled 20th Century Girl. The newly released couple posters carry a tarot card-inspired layout showing the chemistry between the two leads. My Demon is set to premiere on November 24 at 10 PM KST (6:30 PM KST).

New posters featuring Song Kang and Kim Yo Jung released

In the recently released couple posters, Song Kang plays the character of Jung Gu Won who is a demon and Kim Yoo Jung plays Do Do Hee, the heiress to Mirae Group. The posters convey contrasting emotions to the viewers and stimulate their curiosity. The first poster is named The Devil where both actors are dressed in black colored clothes.

Jung Gu Won tries to take Do Do Hee's soul while wrapping his arm around her. The expressions portrayed convey the same mood. While the next poster is titled The Lovers with the on-screen couple all dressed in white.

Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung show that they are in perfect love and embrace each other affectionately and happily. Both posters have the presence tarot card symbols that intrigue the viewer's curiosity. At the same time, they also hint about something. Along with SBS, the upcoming K-drama will also be available to watch on Netflix.

About My Demon

My Demon depicts the story of a chaebol heiress named Do Do Hee and a demon named Jung Gu Won who loses his powers when the two enter into a contractual marriage. Jung Gu Won is a heiress of the Mirae Group and finds it hard to trust anybody but finds herself falling in love with the demon. Jung Gu Won is a handsome-looking demon who holds the souls of humans as collateral while making sweet yet dangerous deals with them. Previously individual character films and official trailers for the show were released.

