My Demon: Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung engage in fiery first meet in NEW stills of fantasy drama

SBS' upcoming fantasy romance K-drama, My Demon, has offered a glimpse into Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung's fiery first meeting. This sneak peek was revealed on October 25, heightening the excitement for the series' premiere on November 24. The K-drama is set to air every Friday and Saturday.

My Demon first stills

The first set of still images of My Demon offers a glimpse into the complex dynamic between human Do Hee and demon Gu Won, showcasing the on-screen chemistry between Kim Yoo Jung and Song Kang. In one of the newly released stills, we see Do Hee in Gu Won's arms. The contrast between Do Hee's warm, expressive eyes and Gu Won's intense gaze as they lock eyes creates a subtle and intriguing atmosphere between the two characters.

Another still image captures a moment during sunset where Gu Won looked at Do Hee intensely while gripping her wrist, which has a cross tattoo on it. This detail increases viewers' curiosity about the significance of the cross tattoo in their relationship.

Additionally, a visually captivating wedding scene featuring Do Hee and Gu Won has caught the attention of fans. The two characters are posed as approaching each other slowly, as if they are on the line of sharing a promise of love with a tender kiss, adding to the romance of the show. These stills add to the anticipation surrounding the storyline and the relationship between the characters in the series.

More about My Demon

My Demon is a captivating fusion of fantasy and romantic comedy genres. The story centers around Do Do Hee played by Kim Yoo Jung, a chaebol heiress with a demon-like personality, and Jung Gu Won played by Song Kang, an actual demon who loses his powers one day. They enter into a contractual marriage, setting the stage for a unique and interesting storyline.

Do Do Hee is the heiress of the Mirae Group, who harbors a deep mistrust of others and unexpectedly falls in love with a demon. Jung Gu Won, on the other hand, is a demon who possesses an irresistible charm and perfection. He has spent an eternity making dangerous yet interesting bargains with humans, holding their souls as collateral, especially when their lives are in dire need of help.

Actress Kim Yoo Jung provided a sneak peek into her on-screen chemistry with Song Kang, expressing her delight in working with him. She mentioned that they are having a great time on set, engaging in discussions, and collaborating with him to create fun and captivating scenes.

Song Kang, in turn, shared his trust and reliance on actress Kim Yoo Jung during the filming process, heightening the anticipation for their dynamic performances together. Their close collaboration and mutual respect for each other seem as actors to be promising ingredients for their exciting upcoming on-screen partnership.

My Demon is set to premiere its first episode on November 24 at 10 PM KST.

Check out the teaser for the drama here!

Advertisement

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: My Demon: Kim Yoo Jung and Song Kang starrer will premiere on THIS date; know plot, where to watch and more