My Demon: Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung fall for each other after fake marriage in new teaser

Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung’s My Demon has released a new teaser for the upcoming fantasy romance K-drama. The new teaser highlights the classic “fake couple turned real" storyline, depicting the characters gradually falling for each other. My Demon is set to premiere on November 24.

New teaser for My Demon

The recently unveiled teaser of My Demon starts with a voice questioning, "Married man Gu Won? What's the reason?" It then previews scenes of Do Hee and Gu Won walking down the aisle, looking happy together. The two engage in a contract marriage for mutual gain — Gu Won aims to reclaim his tattoo and powers, while Do Hee seeks to leverage his abilities. Do Hee says, "You need your tattoo, and I need your ability. It’s the only way for both of us to co-exist." This indicates that their survival or well-being is interdependent, emphasizing the necessity of each other's presence in their lives.

Their bittersweet fake marriage thus unfolds, starting with Do Hee feeding Gu Won the cake she baked, though his hesitant reaction suggests a love-hate dynamic. Gu Won attempts to bring numerous moving boxes to their apartment, but Do Hee responds by coldly instructing him to "remove all your unnecessary stuff." Another scene portrays Gu Won returning home late at night, only to discover Do Hee awake and waiting for him in the dark hinting at the humorous storyline ahead.

After Gu Won comes from the shower, he inquires, "Are you going to sleep?" Do Hee replies, "What else can we do if we aren’t going to sleep?" The teaser then shows Gu Won and Do Hee lying together in one bed, with Gu Won holding onto Do Hee’s wrist featuring the tattoo. He suggests, "We should try something."

Romance begins to blossom between the two as they embark on their life complicated together as husband and wife. The teaser depicts them engaging in typical married couples bickering over matters such as food and closet space. It appears that viewers can anticipate an entertaining and dynamic journey ahead.

Watch the teaser here-

More about My Demon

My Demon is a fantasy romantic comedy that revolves around the contract marriage between Do Do Hee (Kim Yoo Jung), a chaebol heiress with a demon-like demeanor and a lack of trust in others, and Jung Gu Won (Song Kang), a genuine demon who unexpectedly loses his powers.

In addition to Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung, Kim Hae Sook takes on the role of Mirae Group's chairwoman, Joo Cheon Sook, in My Demon. Chairwoman Joo, eccentric yet charming, possesses a unique charisma evident even in her gaze. Do Do Hee heavily relies on chairwoman Joo, who holds a special regard for her, choosing her over her less trustworthy children.

Lee Sang Yi portrays Joo Seok Hoon, Joo Cheon Sook’s nephew and the CEO of Mirae Investments. He is the only family member with whom Do Do Hee shares a sense of belonging and connection.

