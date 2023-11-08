My Demon: Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung reach into each other’s worlds in new character posters

SBS' upcoming drama My Demon has unveiled fresh character posters, building anticipation for its upcoming premiere on November 24. Starring popular actors Kim Yoo Jung and Song Kang, this fantasy romance series promises a captivating ambiance through its initial promotions. The release of these character posters adds to the excitement surrounding the series, offering glimpses into the underlying themes and dynamics of the characters' relationships.

New character posters for My Demon

In the recently revealed character posters of My Demon, Jung Gu Won and Do Do Hee are depicted reaching out their hands to each other, heightening the audience's intrigue about the underlying romantic storyline between them.

The intense and captivating gaze of Jung Gu Won, the flawless and deadly demon, firmly grasps viewers' attention. The text, which reads, "You made a pretty good choice," offers a glimpse into the demonic side of Gu Won, who sustains his eternal life by striking dangerous bargains with humans, by holding their souls as collateral. Dressed in all black with a hand reaching forward to Do Do Hee, Gu Won stares seriously forward yet with an intrigued look on his face hinting at his character dynamic with her in the story.

In a different poster, an air of emptiness is evident beneath the aloof and cold demeanor of Mirae group’s heiress Do Do Hee. Despite her awareness of Gu Won's dangerous nature, she extends her hand towards him in curiosity. The text, which states, "If you are a demon or an angel, I don’t care," further piques curiosity regarding how she is going to be entangled with Gu Won going further. Notably, the cross tattoo on her wrist garners attention, as it was previously revealed in a teaser video that this tattoo was transferred from Gu Won's wrist to Do Do Hee's following a particular incident.

More about fantasy romance K-drama My Demon

The new character posters allude to the captivating exchanges of glances between our main characters played by Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung, showcasing their inner conflict through their expressions, and the magnetic attraction they hold for each other, generating a heightened sense of suspense and thrill.

My Demon has a fantasy romantic comedy storyline that follows the story of Do Do Hee (Kim Yoo Jung), a chaebol (rich family) heiress with a demon-like personality, and Jung Gu Won (Song Kang), a demon who loses his powers one day after meeting her. They find themselves in a contractual marriage later on.

Kim Yoo Jung takes on the role of Do Do Hee, the heiress of Mirae Group, a woman who harbors major trust issues due to her upbringing and unexpectedly falls in love with a demon. Song Kang portrays Jung Gu Won, an impeccably charming demon who has lived an eternal life by forging dangerous yet alluring deals with desperate humans, holding their souls as collateral in exchange for granting their desires.

My Demon will premiere on November 24, and will air at 10 PM KST, 6:30 PM IST.

