My Demon: Song Kang exudes charming yet mysterious aura in new stills for drama with Kim Yoo Jung

SBS' upcoming drama My Demon has unveiled new stills featuring Song Kang. In the series, Song Kang takes on the role of the absolutely perfect and irresistibly charming demon, Jung Gu Won, who has lived for eternity, striking dangerous yet alluring deals with humans suffering in their current lives, holding their souls as collateral.

My Demon is a fantasy romantic comedy that centers around the heiress Do Do Hee (Kim Yoo Jung), who possesses a demon-like demeanor, and the demon Jung Gu Won (Song Kang). After losing his powers following an encounter with her, they enter into a contractual marriage, leading to a captivating storyline.

New stills of Song Jang as Jung Gu Won

In the newly unveiled stills of My Demon the flawless demon Jung Gu Won (Song Kang) exudes an unmatched aura that captivates viewers. Gu Won, seated comfortably in the chairman's position, maintains eye contact with a bird perched on his finger, creating a hint towards the mysterious atmosphere surrounding him as a supernatural creature in the human form.

In another still image, Gu Won stands resolutely with his arms crossed, adopting a protective posture towards someone. However, despite his protective stance, Gu Won's disapproving gaze creates laughter. Gu Won finds himself entangled with the unique heiress Do Do Hee and loses his powers, leaving viewers curious about his fate. He has no choice but to safeguard Do Do Hee to avoid his own demise, raising questions about the unfolding storyline.

In another still Gu Won has a fierce look on his face as he is facing forward looking at someone. He looks angry and powerful in a complete black attire, creating curiosity how Song Kang will transform into the demon character.

Check out the stills here-

More about Song Kang as Gu Won in My Demon

In the newly released stills fans have noticed the similarity between Song Kang’s character Gu Won and Kim Yoo Jung’s character Do Do Hee. Do Do Hee is the heiress of Mirae Group, struggles with trust issues, and her heart unexpectedly finds love in a demon. The way they pose, with the look on their characters faces suggesting fierce duo, fans are excited to see how this pair who have pretty similar personalities will fare.

When questioned about his decision to take on this drama, Song Kang explained that he found it intriguing because he had never ventured into the romantic comedy genre before as an actor. He mentioned that as he dug a little deeper into the script, he found the storyline and the character's dialogues increasingly appealing. Song Kang went on to discuss his role as Jung Gu Won, describing him as a character who takes pride in his flawless and impeccable nature, but who goes through a significant transformation due to a significant event. SBS' upcoming Friday-Saturday drama, My Demon, is set to make its debut on November 24th at 10 PM KST, 6:30 PM IST.

