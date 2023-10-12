My Demon: Song Kang, Kim Yoo Jung's rainy fantasy teaser for FIRST preview

My Demon, an upcoming K-drama starring Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung will be arriving soon. SBS has released the first teaser preview of the new drama and aims to release the full teaser soon. It is a fantasy-based romance K-drama. The release date for My Demon is set for late November. A teaser preview and an introduction to the main cast is out.

First teaser for My Demon has been released

On October 12, SBS, the local cable operator in South Korea, released a preview video of the new drama My Demon. The first look of the fantasy-based romance K-drama is a 25-second long preview that starts with a soothing music score in the background. It opens up with Song Kang's stunning visuals and beautiful Kim Yoo Jung. It's raining and Song Kang is seen holding an umbrella to protect Kim Yoo Jung from the rain despite the raindrops soaking the back of his suit. The two share mesmerizing eye contact with each other. Song Kang is seen dressed in black from head to toe and Kim Yoo Jung in white. The teaser preview looks promising. My Demon will be released on November 24 at 10 PM KST. The episodes will air every Friday and Saturday. Check out the first preview of the teaser below:

About My Demon

My Demon is an upcoming fantasy-based romantic K-drama that casts Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung in the lead roles. Song plays the role of Jung Go Won and Kim Yoo Jung plays the role of Do Do Hee. The story of My Demon revolves around a demon-like chaebol heiress Do Do Hee and the demon Jung Gu Won. The two enter a contractual marriage only to find that Jung Gu Won has lost his powers. Jung Gu Won is an astonishingly handsome demon who thinks humans are worthless. He has been living for 200 years now but gets in trouble when he finds out that getting into a contract-based marriage with the mysterious woman Do Do Hee deprived him of his demonic powers.

