My Demon teaser: Kim Yoo Jung and Song Kang's love story unfolds; WATCH

My Demon featuring Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung is all set for its release on November 24. Fans are eagerly anticipating the on-screen union of the two and are looking forward to witnessing their captivating chemistry. The drama is highly anticipated not only for its star cast but also for its unique story. Here is the breakdown of the new teaser released.

Song Kang slowly falls for Kim Yoo Jung in My Demon

Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung starrer My Demon will be released on November 24. The new teaser shows the two getting closer to each other even though they try to keep away. The new clip reveals Song Kang's determination to be near Kim Yoo Jung so that he can use her to his advantage. They engage in banters pretty often which adds to their chemistry. Though Song Kang was not planning to fall for Kim Yoo Jung, he can't help but be attracted to her.

The fantasy romantic comedy will be premiering on November 24 and will be airing on SBS every Friday and Saturday. It will be airing on Netflix. Hometown Cha Cha Cha actor Lee Sang Yi will also be a part of the upcoming project and will be playing the role of CEO Joo Sang Hoon.

The plot of Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung's My Demon

My Demon is a much-anticipated drama as the star cast and the unique fantasy plotline has created a lot of hype. Kim Yoo Jung will be playing a chaebol heiress and Song Kang will be the demon who loses his power. Kim Yoo Jung's Do Do Hee doesn’t trust others very easily and yet falls in love with a demon. The girl who had locked her feelings up comes in contact with the demon Kim Yoo Jung, who is played by Song Kang, and the two get into a marriage contract. Both their lives intertwine, they start to change slowly and influence each other.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: My Demon, Vigilante, and more: 9 exciting K-dramas set to release in November 2023