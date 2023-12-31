My Demon tops most buzzworthy drama for third consecutive week and Song Kang tops most buzzworthy actor list

My Demon placed first in the list of the most buzzworthy K-dramas of the week once more, marking its third time in a row. Along with that, the star cast Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung also maintained their positions as the top buzzworthy K-drama actors for the week. Here are the details.

My Demon tops list of most buzzworthy K-drama for the third time, Song Kang became the most buzzworthy K-drama actor

On December 30, Good Data Corporation released the list of most buzzworthy K-dramas and K-drama actors of this week. My Demon took the lead for the third consecutive week. The stars of the drama Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung took first and second place on the list of the most buzzworthy K-drama actors respectively. Kim Yoo Jung plays the role of a chaebol heiress and Song Kang plays the demon who loses his power. Kim Yoo Jung's Do Do Hee doesn’t trust others very easily and yet falls in love with a demon. The girl who had locked her feelings up comes in contact with the demon, and the two get into a marriage contract. Both their lives intertwine, they start to change slowly and influence each other.

MBC's The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract became the second most buzzworthy K-drama. Lee Young Ae from Maestra: Strings of Truth, Im Siwan form Boyhood and Shin Hye Sun from Welcome to Samdalri placed third, fourth and fifth as the most buzzworthy K-drama actors.

Most buzzworthy K-dramas this week

SBS: My Demon MBC: The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract JTBC: Welcome to Samdalri KBS2: Korea-Khitan War tvN: Maestra: Strings of Truth KBS2: The Matchmakers ENA: Like Flowers in Sand ENA: Tell Me You Love Me KBS2: Live Your Own Life KBS2: The Elegant Empire

Most buzzworthy K-dramas actors this week

Song Kang (My Demon) Kim Yoo Jung (My Demon) Lee Young Ae (Maestra: Strings of Truth) Im Siwan (Boyhood) Shin Hye Sun (Welcome to Samdalri) Lee Se Young (The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract) Ji Chang Wook (Welcome to Samdalri) Bae In Hyuk (The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract) Han So Hee (Gyeongseong Creature) Park Seo Joon (Gyeongseong Creature)

